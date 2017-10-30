 Ranking Canadian Universities on Days of Partying Per Week - Macleans.ca
 

Ranking Canadian Universities on Days of Partying Per Week

Ranking Canada’s universities on the number of days when shenanigans occur
Movies make university look like one big party, but the numbers suggest student life at most schools is much more subdued. As part of our annual student survey, we asked 23,385 undergraduates to tell us how on many days of the week do they visit a club, campus pub, off-campus bars or attend house parties. The typical number of days a week students party is 0.7. For more on St. Francis Xavier, the country’s top party school, click here.


School In a typical week, how many days do you party?
St. Francis Xavier University 1.8
Bishop's University 1.6
Queen's University 1.4
Acadia University 1.1
Mount Allison University 1.1
Wilfrid Laurier University 1.1
Nipissing University 1.0
Dalhousie University 0.9
Université de Sherbrooke 0.9
