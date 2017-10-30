Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ranking Canadian Universities on Days of Partying Per Week - Macleans.ca
Movies make university look like one big party, but the numbers suggest student life at most schools is much more subdued. As part of our annual student survey, we asked 23,385 undergraduates to tell us how on many days of the week do they visit a club, campus pub, off-campus bars or attend house parties. The typical number of days a week students party is 0.7. For more on St. Francis Xavier, the country’s top party school, click here.