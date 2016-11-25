Replay: Would you eat crickets?

Bugs…as a snack? That was the message that Concordia University PhD student Laura Shine was pushing at a sold-out town hall at Concordia on Nov. 24, where we showcased the future of work and employment for students and parents alike—with some interesting food options on the side. Shine, the resident chef at the Ottawa-based company GrowHop, is hoping to convince people that sustainable snacks made from crickets can be more than mere novelty.

Would you eat bugs? Watch a replay of her booth below to see how her pitch fared with attendees of our town hall.