  0

Replay: Would you eat crickets?

GrowHop’s Laura Shine pitched attendees of our Education Town Hall on the merits of munching on some bugs
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Students eat crickets for a Facebook Live video during the "The Future of Education, the Future of Work" event at Concordia. (Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn)

Students eat crickets for a Facebook Live video during the “The Future of Education, the Future of Work” event at Concordia. (Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn)

Bugs…as a snack? That was the message that Concordia University PhD student Laura Shine was pushing at a sold-out town hall at Concordia on Nov. 24, where we showcased the future of work and employment for students and parents alike—with some interesting food options on the side. Shine, the resident chef at the Ottawa-based company GrowHop, is hoping to convince people that sustainable snacks made from crickets can be more than mere novelty.

Would you eat bugs? Watch a replay of her booth below to see how her pitch fared with attendees of our town hall.
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.