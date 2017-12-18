  0

The average undergraduate class size at Canadian universities

Looking for small classes with lots of attention from the prof? Or want to get lost in a crowd? Either way, these statistics should help.
Psychology lecture at the University of Calgary. (Photo, Don Erhardt/University of Calgary)

Average class size figures are for undergraduate classes in fall 2016. The numbers reflect primary classes; subsections such as labs, tutorials and practicums are not included.(Not part of ranking calculations.) Six universities did not provide figures: Guelph, UOIT, Ottawa, Ryerson, Toronto and Waterloo.

MORE: Build your own personalized university ranking.


School First-and-second year Third-and-fourth year
Moncton 23.1 14.6
Mount Saint Vincent 29.0 22.1
St. Thomas 29.5 16.8
Cape Breton 30.0 23.6
Sherbrooke 30.4 26.8
Brandon 31.0 13.8
Winnipeg 35.7 18.8
UNBC 35.8 17.4
Laurentian 36.1 18.9
Nipissing 36.2 23.1
Bishop's 36.3 19.6
Regina 38.3 21.0
UPEI 38.9 16.3
Montréal 39.3 14.8
Lakehead 40.5 26.1
Acadia 41.6 19.3
New Brunswick 42.0 22.0
UQAM 42.5 38.9
Laval 42.6 30.4
St. Francis Xavier 43.4 24.6
Memorial 43.6 23.8
Mount Allison 45.8 13.9
Lethbridge 46.3 23.8
Saint Mary's 47.3 22.5
Alberta 56.1 24.8
Saskatchewan 58.5 29.8
Concordia 58.6 34.4
McGill 62.2 27.2
Dalhousie 62.8 23.1
Victoria 66.9 26.2
Manitoba 68.5 28.3
Windsor 72.7 34.7
Simon Fraser 75.9 36.9
UBC 80.5 46.5
York 81.1 30.0
Calgary 81.2 32.4
Trent 81.2 21.4
Queen's 84.3 23.0
Brock University 88.1 33.4
Wilfrid Laurier 91.8 35.7
Western 92.9 32.9
Carleton 93.3 43.9
McMaster 127.4 51.8
