The average undergraduate class size at Canadian universities
Looking for small classes with lots of attention from the prof? Or want to get lost in a crowd? Either way, these statistics should help.
Average class size figures are for undergraduate classes in fall 2016. The numbers reflect primary classes; subsections such as labs, tutorials and practicums are not included.(Not part of ranking calculations.) Six universities did not provide figures: Guelph, UOIT, Ottawa, Ryerson, Toronto and Waterloo.
|School
|First-and-second year
|Third-and-fourth year
|Moncton
|23.1
|14.6
|Mount Saint Vincent
|29.0
|22.1
|St. Thomas
|29.5
|16.8
|Cape Breton
|30.0
|23.6
|Sherbrooke
|30.4
|26.8
|Brandon
|31.0
|13.8
|Winnipeg
|35.7
|18.8
|UNBC
|35.8
|17.4
|Laurentian
|36.1
|18.9
|Nipissing
|36.2
|23.1
|Bishop's
|36.3
|19.6
|Regina
|38.3
|21.0
|UPEI
|38.9
|16.3
|Montréal
|39.3
|14.8
|Lakehead
|40.5
|26.1
|Acadia
|41.6
|19.3
|New Brunswick
|42.0
|22.0
|UQAM
|42.5
|38.9
|Laval
|42.6
|30.4
|St. Francis Xavier
|43.4
|24.6
|Memorial
|43.6
|23.8
|Mount Allison
|45.8
|13.9
|Lethbridge
|46.3
|23.8
|Saint Mary's
|47.3
|22.5
|Alberta
|56.1
|24.8
|Saskatchewan
|58.5
|29.8
|Concordia
|58.6
|34.4
|McGill
|62.2
|27.2
|Dalhousie
|62.8
|23.1
|Victoria
|66.9
|26.2
|Manitoba
|68.5
|28.3
|Windsor
|72.7
|34.7
|Simon Fraser
|75.9
|36.9
|UBC
|80.5
|46.5
|York
|81.1
|30.0
|Calgary
|81.2
|32.4
|Trent
|81.2
|21.4
|Queen's
|84.3
|23.0
|Brock University
|88.1
|33.4
|Wilfrid Laurier
|91.8
|35.7
|Western
|92.9
|32.9
|Carleton
|93.3
|43.9
|McMaster
|127.4
|51.8