Thompson Rivers University: student tips for surviving life on campus

University Insider: Veronica Kos, 21, Public Relations

Unofficial school motto: ‘Cs get degrees!’

Best place for a nap: The third floor of Brown House of Learning, behind the books. Completely quiet and secluded.

Best cheap lunch: The daily soup from our student-run café, Common Grounds

Best hangover breakfast: Hello Toast in downtown Kamloops

Favourite campus food: The paninis from U&M Deli on the second floor of Old Main

Favourite watering hole: The Den, our campus pub

Where to live: Anywhere along a bus route is super handy

Perks of living in this town: Everything is very close. As we are a smaller town, nothing is more than a 15- to 20-minute drive away.

Best place to study: Brown House of Learning, third floor

Worst place to study: Old Main—way too loud!

Weirdest tradition: Long Night Against Procrastination

Best campus event: Lumberjack Games in September to welcome back students

Best spectator sport: Wolfpack volleyball, basketball or soccer games

Best live music venue: Either our campus pub, the Den, or in the Clock Tower

My expectations for university came from my older siblings. Based on their experiences, I imagined huge classrooms with hundreds of students and professors who saw you as just one of the crowd. To my surprise, TRU was different. Class sizes are small, and professors not only know you by name, but they also care about helping you achieve your personal goals.

You’re also likely to save some cash at TRU compared to larger universities. Small things like cheaper parking and professors who actively try to find the best textbooks with the lowest price tags add up to more money in your pocket.

The institution began as Cariboo College back in 1970 and officially became a university in 2005. Since then, TRU has really grown in what it offers. The best part of our programs is that they are up-to-date and highly applicable to their respective job fields. The activities you do in classes for respiratory therapy or natural resource science, for example, are things you would truly be doing day-to-day on the job.

TRU has also had a continuous increase in the number of international students in recent years. Even though you’re in a smaller town, TRU gives you the opportunity to meet people from around the world. Not to mention that if you decided to take advantage of TRU’s fantastic study abroad program, you would have the opportunity to experience and learn even more. Who wouldn’t want to hit the beaches in Australia after class or ride a camel in Morocco on the weekend?

Extras

What’s the best thing after a long morning lecture? A cute dog to play with! Every Thursday throughout the academic year, TRU hosts the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs. Each week you are guaranteed to see a few cute furry friends lounging on big pillows wagging their tails. It has been proven that time spent with dogs improves health. But let’s be honest—nobody needs an excuse to play with puppies.

Local Vibe

Kamloops sits in a valley surrounded by mountains, so it offers great views in almost every part of the city. Because we’re surrounded by mountains, locals here are all about enjoying the outdoors. Whether you want to hit the ski slopes at Sun Peaks Ski Resort, hike up Mount Paul or ride your dirt bike in the Lac du Bois Grasslands, Kamloops has lots of options. Shuswap Lake is only an hour’s drive away, so it’s perfect for water-skiing, kayaking or just cooling off in the summer.

The Skinny

You can read all about events happening on campus and in Kamloops on TRUOmega.ca.