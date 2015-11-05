  2

Top 10 Business Universities
For all those hoping to be the next big thing on Dragon’s Den, look no further. This year, Maclean’s has ranked the best universities in 10 program areas—including business. Using hard data provided by academic publishing company Elsevier and our own reputation survey sent out to academics, we score where to best study to reach the top in your desired field. Click through the gallery below to find out which university to attend to become your own dragon (without the Kevin O’Leary attitude). For a better understanding of the rankings, check out our methodology. Click here to see more program rankings. Click here for the 2017 program rankings.

