Concentration for $5 a pill
Former user says study drug wasn’t worth it
Like many before him, John* took what he was told was the drug Adderall without recognizing its potential side effects. “I had been studying at the library for days, my concentration was diminishing and my friend was like, ‘there’s this guy that has Adderall,'” the University of British Columbia student says. He bought some.
He’s not the only one. The illegal use of the amphetamine-based prescription drugs, which can improve concentration, may be an epidemic on campuses across North America. It’s the equivalent of steroids in baseball. The student who can study longer has an edge over peers.
Legally prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), many university students without the disorder have found ways to obtain the medication, either through campus hustlers or by faking ADHD symptoms. According to one estimate, a staggering 30 per cent of students at the University of Kentucky had abused Adderall. Though extensive research has not been undertaken in Canada, it is estimated that up to 11 percent of post-secondary students have used the drug.
It’s easy to see how the drugs are accessed in the U.S. Experts say they’re easily prescribed. An article in this week’s New York Times revealed that five million Americans currently take Adderall for ADHD and prescriptions to those aged 20 to 39 have increased 141 per cent since 2007.
Dr. Patricia Mirwaldt, Director of the Student Health Service at UBC, says Canada has arguably tougher guidelines for diagnosing ADHD. Mirwaldt explains that she and her colleagues use a holistic approach to ADHD, evaluating potential patients’ histories and the results of two surveys.
But even when students don’t obtain legal prescriptions, it can be easy for them to purchase Adderall from peers. John estimates that most students are just a few degrees of separation away from someone who has access to study drugs. He says, “you just have to know the right people.” The going rate for pills at UBC is $5, he says. The clandestine exchanges are surprisingly casual.
But he’s no longer a fan. After taking two to three capsules of what he was told was Adderall each day for a week, warning bells sounded. “I felt like my brain was fried. I wasn’t getting any exercise, nor was I eating or sleeping properly.”
Dr. Pierre-Paul Tellier, Director of Student Health at McGill University, knows the negative effects these drugs can have on healthy students. “Students are relying on a variety of stimulants to stay focused,” he says. “For the average person, it can actually make [concentration] worse, because they can get very anxious, very hyper, and in fact [unable to] concentrate on their studies.”
Others in the medical community say the drug should actually be prescribed as a study aid. Dr. Derryck Smith, an expert on ADHD, is among them. “We’re much better off having these prescribed by doctors than having people get them on the internet or from their friends,” he told CTV News.
As midterm exams approach, there is little doubt that many students at UBC will once again take study drugs to try and gain competitive edges. John, however, says he won’t be one of them.
*John is not this student’s real name.
Vivien Chang studies English Literature and History at the University of British Columbia.
This is an interesting topic that deserves more attention. From anti-aging clinics prescribing human growth hormone (HGH) and testosterone to athletes using performance-enhancing drugs such as anabolic steroids and HGH to gain a competitive edge, we are a culture obsessed with winning at all cost. Side effects be damned. The popularity of adderall on college campuses is hardly surprising. My view is what is the big deal? Why is it even illegal? Now so-called “purists” and “traditionalists” would argue that it amounts to “cheating”. I disagree. For the most part, adderall is a cramming drug for slackers who study last minute. It doesn’t necessarily make you “smarter”. If one decides to jeopardize his/her long-term well-being for short-term edge, so be it. Use at your own risk. It is bad enough that there is already a government-sanctioned witch hunt against PEDs across sports (cycling and baseball in particular). The witch hunt wastes government resources (our tax dollar) against Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, and Lance Armstrong based on flimsy evidence while turning a blind eye on individuals who actually failed drug tests. The takeaway from the recent Lance Armstrong confession is clear: if you are careful, you could beat every single drug test. There is simply no way to police against it. I dread the day that schools would force every student to take drug tests against their will due to adderall suspicion. I have three fundamental issues against adderall testing. A: It is invasive and unfair to the non-users. B. Users who are vigilant enough would not be busted, which defeat the entire purpose of testing. There are always new drugs and new way to beat drug tests. C. PEDs is a part of our culture now whether we like it or not. Deal with it. I don’t use adderall nor do I ever plan to use it. However, I recognize how fruitless it would be to actively “police” against it. Once they are given sufficient information on the potential benefits and side effects, people should be allowed to make their own decisions and take personal responsibilities for their choices. This is the brave new world we live in. Use it at your own risk!
Jon on
Pingback: How Prevalent is Adderall Abuse? | not.my.study.aid
Pingback: How Prevalent is Adderall Abuse on Campus? | not.my.study.aid
Pingback: Ksm 66 Plan 200 Reviews | Focus Brain Supplements
Pingback: Ksm 66 Plan 200 Reviews | Focus Brain Supplements