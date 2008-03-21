Simon Fraser students vote to leave CFS
I have received very preliminary numbers from voting at Simon Fraser Union on continuing their membership in the Canadian Federation of Students.
The preliminary numbers I received are 2928 votes to leave the CFS and 1462 votes to stay.Updated preliminary numbers, Total Votes: 4442, Votes to leave the CFS: 2948, Votes to stay in the CFS: 1452.As I said these are early numbers.UPDATES:Amy Fox, SFSS External Relations Officer sent out the following in an mail: (0506 Eastern 21 Mar 08)*We won.
67% No.
33% Yes.
That’s roughly two “No” votes to every “Yes” vote
Despite being outfinanced and outswarmed by out-of-province
“volunteers.” Despite harassment of our volunteers and smear leaflets.
Despite legal threats. Despite the fact that this took fifteen months.
Or maybe because of these things,
We are out.
If you volunteered; if you voted; if you took the time to get informed;
if you told your friends; if you gave a shit; you helped make this
happen. Thank you. You have changed your campus.
And now to look forward to an SFU with a real student experience based
on student organizing for students. It’s up to us from here. Fortunately
SFU students have proved that we’re more than capable of organizing for
change.
To independence, autonomy and accountability,
– Amy
External Relations Officer, Simon Fraser Student Society*
Na, na, na, na… na, na, na, na… hey, hey, hey… goodbye!
Titus on
We did it! Thanks to all the campaigners and volunteers.
Thanks to Joey for staying up incredibly late to spread the word.
Kevin on
ding dong the witch is dead…
Patrick on
UVic grads were successful as well! Congrats to SFU, and good luck to Kwantlen!
Mary on
I am very happy with the results. I echo what Amy has said: “To independence, autonomy and accountability.”
Thanks from one SFU student to all those who worked so hard to make this result a reality.
Charles on
Well done SFSS and UVGSS. Good on you.
Matthew on
That’s gonna take a bite out of the NE’s vegan take-out budget.
Far Fromeit on
From your English fan club: go SFU! About time the CFS got a little of what it deserved.
WHR on
Pingback: GSA Concordia | Simon Frasier Student Society is out of the CFS