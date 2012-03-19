Study confirms Millennials are “Generation Me”
Twenty-somethings value fame and money over community
Millennials—those born after Jan. 1, 1982—are much more likely than Baby Boomers (now aged 50+) to value money, image and fame than things like self-acceptance, community and the environment, suggests an extensive new study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
The research adds to the debate over whether those raised in the 1990s are more self-concerned and individualistic than previous generations—the Generation Me hypothesis—or whether they’re more caring because they tend to volunteer more—the Generation We theory.
The results support the Generation Me hypothesis. The study, co-authored by Millennials expert Jean M. Twenge, was really three studies in one. All three are based on surveys that captured the values of millions of American 18-year-olds and college freshman between 1966 and 2009.
The first part looked at life goals. It turns out Millennials and GenX’ers (born between 1962 and 1981) rated being very well off financially, being a leader in the community (which is correlated with a desire for fame), living close to relatives, and having administrative responsibility over others as more important to them than Boomers—born 1946 to 1961—did when they were in their late teens.
Boomers—mostly over the age of 50 now—rated developing a meaningful philosophy of life, finding purpose and meaning, keeping up-to-date with politics, and becoming involved in programs to clean up the environment as more important when they were young than Millennials. Being “very well off financially” was the eighth most important life goal (out of 12) for Boomers; now, it’s consistently ranked most important.
The second part of the study looked at concern for others. Here’s what was found:
Compared to Boomers, Millennials were less likely to have donated to charities, less likely to want a job worthwhile to society or that would help others, and less likely to agree they would eat differently if it meant more food for the starving. They were less likely to want to work in a social service organization or become a social worker, and were less likely to express empathy for outgroups. In the sole significant exception to these trends, Millennials were more likely than Boomers or GenX to participate in community service during high school.
The third part looked at civic engagement. You guessed it. Millennials were less engaged:
Millennials reported thinking about social problems less, having less interest in government, making less effort to conserve energy, and being less interested in taking “green” actions to protect the environment, either personally or through government. Millennials were also less likely than Boomers and GenX to participate in the political process through voting, writing to a public official, participating in demonstrations or boycotts, or giving money to a political cause.
One counter-argument to the Generation Me hypothesis is that young people today are significantly more likely to report volunteering their time in high school and college.
But, as the authors point out, volunteerism is often a requirement for graduation, and finishing school is more likely to lead to the material goods and fame that Generation Me values most.
Sorry, is this study about people born after January 1st, 1982, or people born between 1962 and 1981?
Amanda on
Oh yes, baby boomers are so selfless lol…..You had all the entitlements of the welfare state while we have had to pay for everything ourselves and compete with double dipping reitrees who never want to give the young a chance…..Don’t expect us to pay for your health care in your old age…..No one paid for my education…..
Jack Hoben on
@Jack Hoben…. what planet are you from ? .. or did you manage to buy some ‘reverse reality’ glasses ? (no doubt paid for by your baby boomer parents) You forget that all the more expensive things and taxes there might be now have to be paid for by boomers too… and they built all the educational institutions you may be paying tuition for. I think you fit the article’s profile completely.. you want everything for nothing, pay nothing for the common good and and are unhappy you have to contribute.
Peter Piper on
I am at the end of Gen X, but I see the marked contrast between Millennials and previous generations every day in my work. People that are only a few years younger than me have such a sense of entitlement without doing ANY of the hard work to get there. Reality check…our parents and baby boomer generation worked for their success. Lazy Millennials have fallen into the trap of the instant gratification society…they may pay for their education, but expect a small effort to reap huge rewards right after graduation. Many just stay in school forever, never rolling up their sleeves and putting in a honest days work. They are set in ideals that they should earn huge money but only want to do work they want to do, and get the spoilt teenage attitude when requested to do work that they may not enjoy. It’s called earning a paycheck. We don’t all get to do things we enjoy to make money. I have heard countless times “if I made more money I would do that task”. Great work ethic…it’s such a shame
Amanda on
….Did anyone notice that the “generation me” has a more difficult time then the baby boomers financially! Back in the 60-70s my parents made 50k bought their house for 50k. Now I make 80k, and my first house cheapest in the town I live. Cost 280k. We pay more taxes. More for fuel, food. Only 27% of ushave pensions compared to the baby boomers 70% of course we are worried more about our selves. We struggling to survive. Many of us cannot afford to retire. Because were paying for everything our senior citizens retirements
Rob Allan on
I’m part of the so-called “Generation Me” and I personally feel like much of this does not apply to me or many of the people I know. Yes, I being well off financially is one of my top priorities, but I don’t think that’s selfish of me. When I finish school (which is putting me thousands of dollars in debt right off the bat) I plan to one day build a house and start a family. I plan to get a job that is fulfilling and pays a reasonable amount for my skill set. I plan to contribute to charities (more than I do now). Last Christmas alone I contributed more the $200 to various charities, all on a student’s budget. I plan to help the world in any way I can, but how can I help others if I can’t even help myself?
Another thought: In the article it says that “Generation Me” is much less likely to take “green” actions to help the environment. Keep in mind that all of these facts are self-reported. I believe that being “green” has always been such a big part of my generation that many of us take it for granted. We may not feel as though we are doing much but in fact I believe we are doing more than any generation before us on a daily basis.
Last thought: It was mentioned that students are more likely to continue their studies past their first degree. That is because it is NECESSARY. It is becoming more difficult to find a job with only one degree, especially a general degree such as Arts or Science. Many students are finding it necessary to get multiple degrees or go on to do their Masters, which also pushes our generation farther and farther into debt. Can you really not see why being well off financially might be at the forefront of our thoughts?
Generation Me? Not so much. on
Right… so the generation that spent trillions of dollars on their own benefits knowing full well that it would be later generations who would be the ones required to pay for it, are less selfish than the average 25 year old. Give me a break. Look at every institution created by the boomers, and you’ll see an institution that favors the boomers, while disproportionally affecting the millennials. What, you want a good paying union job? Too bad, because the union has most likely instituted rules where seniority trumps everything else. The house my parents bought has now increased in value 8 times. Yet are wages 8 times higher than in 1985? So here I am… a hard working (work 2 jobs) 30 year old university educated man with little hope of landing a decent job until the boomers die off… can’t afford to buy a house and support a family, and am stuck with billions in debt. Meanwhile, my own and friend’s parents who through their own excellent pensions have a higher monthly income than me also receive a monthly handout from the government, something else that I’ll have to pay off throughout my entire life. Did the Boomers create a world where their children could succeed and have a better life than themselves, or did they merely extract as much out of the system as they could before they died?
Seriously, who is the most selfish generation here? It certainly isn’t the Millennials.
Jamie on
Boomers are self-centered idiots who fail to recognize the vastly different financial environment they have foisted upon the next 3 generations (Xers, millenials, and those who are now children). I’m at the front end of X (1966) and my generation came of age to face the 1991 recession and lots of exciting work as temps and baristas followed by Enron-style meltdowns and 9/11. Millenials are looking at an even bleaker landscape, and my own child? Sometimes I wonder what I was thinking to bring her into this world.
I bet most of the 1% are Boomers.
Beth on
I think all these studies tell us are that kids today are more honest when taking “life values” surveys.
lin on
You are what you do, not what you say about yourself.
The article conflates each generation’s self-evaluation (while young), with what they “are”. The young hippies of the 60’s and 70’s had a loftier view of themselves than does the current crop of youth, but did that make them actually behave better than modern youngsters do and will? I am not convinced either way.
The first sentence should read: “Millennials—those born after Jan. 1, 1982—are much more likely than Baby Boomers (now aged 50+) to SAY THEY value money, image and fame than things like self-acceptance, community and the environment”
howard on
Growing up in a media world where programming of self is taken over by TV rather than parents certainly makes a huge impact. You must consider that “BOTH” the parents of this generation are working just to pay the huge mortgage on the family home which in itself is symbolic of the issue.
Regards
Tig
Tig on
Read the book: ,”the Ego Boom” by Steve Maich and Lianne George.This situation is dis used in detail.
Gail on
It just an article and one persons option. Why do we have to judge or always have to blame someone or something forwhats happening in our lives or society? It sure beats me!!!!
Just get at it and make it work for you to the best of your ability. Yes things have gotten costly & there has been many changes but I am sure the pioneers of our great Country had much the same thoughts of the next generation.
It is all relative!!
Gigi on
You say that we are generation me. Have you ever stopped to consider what us “generation me-ers”were surrounded by in the 1980’s when we were born and developing? We were immersed in an entire culture that was all about the individual, wealth, and fame… yet us being attracted to this now is all our fault? When we were babies and misbehaved, you gen-xers would say “you have to blame the parents as well” What happened to that? All of the sudden our generation is vain, self-obsessed, and self-entitled and it just happened overnight? I don’t think so. Perhaps it is time to say “Hey, maybe us having a culture that revolved around all the things we’re giving generation y trouble for wasn’t a good place for them to grow and develop.”
Brian on
