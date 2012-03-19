Study confirms Millennials are “Generation Me”

  1. Sorry, is this study about people born after January 1st, 1982, or people born between 1962 and 1981?

    Reply

  2. Oh yes, baby boomers are so selfless lol…..You had all the entitlements of the welfare state while we have had to pay for everything ourselves and compete with double dipping reitrees who never want to give the young a chance…..Don’t expect us to pay for your health care in your old age…..No one paid for my education…..

    Reply

    • @Jack Hoben…. what planet are you from ? .. or did you manage to buy some ‘reverse reality’ glasses ? (no doubt paid for by your baby boomer parents) You forget that all the more expensive things and taxes there might be now have to be paid for by boomers too… and they built all the educational institutions you may be paying tuition for. I think you fit the article’s profile completely.. you want everything for nothing, pay nothing for the common good and and are unhappy you have to contribute.

      Reply

  3. I am at the end of Gen X, but I see the marked contrast between Millennials and previous generations every day in my work. People that are only a few years younger than me have such a sense of entitlement without doing ANY of the hard work to get there. Reality check…our parents and baby boomer generation worked for their success. Lazy Millennials have fallen into the trap of the instant gratification society…they may pay for their education, but expect a small effort to reap huge rewards right after graduation. Many just stay in school forever, never rolling up their sleeves and putting in a honest days work. They are set in ideals that they should earn huge money but only want to do work they want to do, and get the spoilt teenage attitude when requested to do work that they may not enjoy. It’s called earning a paycheck. We don’t all get to do things we enjoy to make money. I have heard countless times “if I made more money I would do that task”. Great work ethic…it’s such a shame

    Reply

  4. ….Did anyone notice that the “generation me” has a more difficult time then the baby boomers financially! Back in the 60-70s my parents made 50k bought their house for 50k. Now I make 80k, and my first house cheapest in the town I live. Cost 280k. We pay more taxes. More for fuel, food. Only 27% of ushave pensions compared to the baby boomers 70% of course we are worried more about our selves. We struggling to survive. Many of us cannot afford to retire. Because were paying for everything our senior citizens retirements

    Reply

  5. I’m part of the so-called “Generation Me” and I personally feel like much of this does not apply to me or many of the people I know. Yes, I being well off financially is one of my top priorities, but I don’t think that’s selfish of me. When I finish school (which is putting me thousands of dollars in debt right off the bat) I plan to one day build a house and start a family. I plan to get a job that is fulfilling and pays a reasonable amount for my skill set. I plan to contribute to charities (more than I do now). Last Christmas alone I contributed more the $200 to various charities, all on a student’s budget. I plan to help the world in any way I can, but how can I help others if I can’t even help myself?

    Another thought: In the article it says that “Generation Me” is much less likely to take “green” actions to help the environment. Keep in mind that all of these facts are self-reported. I believe that being “green” has always been such a big part of my generation that many of us take it for granted. We may not feel as though we are doing much but in fact I believe we are doing more than any generation before us on a daily basis.

    Last thought: It was mentioned that students are more likely to continue their studies past their first degree. That is because it is NECESSARY. It is becoming more difficult to find a job with only one degree, especially a general degree such as Arts or Science. Many students are finding it necessary to get multiple degrees or go on to do their Masters, which also pushes our generation farther and farther into debt. Can you really not see why being well off financially might be at the forefront of our thoughts?

    Reply

  6. Right… so the generation that spent trillions of dollars on their own benefits knowing full well that it would be later generations who would be the ones required to pay for it, are less selfish than the average 25 year old. Give me a break. Look at every institution created by the boomers, and you’ll see an institution that favors the boomers, while disproportionally affecting the millennials. What, you want a good paying union job? Too bad, because the union has most likely instituted rules where seniority trumps everything else. The house my parents bought has now increased in value 8 times. Yet are wages 8 times higher than in 1985? So here I am… a hard working (work 2 jobs) 30 year old university educated man with little hope of landing a decent job until the boomers die off… can’t afford to buy a house and support a family, and am stuck with billions in debt. Meanwhile, my own and friend’s parents who through their own excellent pensions have a higher monthly income than me also receive a monthly handout from the government, something else that I’ll have to pay off throughout my entire life. Did the Boomers create a world where their children could succeed and have a better life than themselves, or did they merely extract as much out of the system as they could before they died?

    Seriously, who is the most selfish generation here? It certainly isn’t the Millennials.

    Reply

  7. Boomers are self-centered idiots who fail to recognize the vastly different financial environment they have foisted upon the next 3 generations (Xers, millenials, and those who are now children). I’m at the front end of X (1966) and my generation came of age to face the 1991 recession and lots of exciting work as temps and baristas followed by Enron-style meltdowns and 9/11. Millenials are looking at an even bleaker landscape, and my own child? Sometimes I wonder what I was thinking to bring her into this world.

    I bet most of the 1% are Boomers.

    Reply

  8. I think all these studies tell us are that kids today are more honest when taking “life values” surveys.

    Reply

  9. You are what you do, not what you say about yourself.

    The article conflates each generation’s self-evaluation (while young), with what they “are”. The young hippies of the 60’s and 70’s had a loftier view of themselves than does the current crop of youth, but did that make them actually behave better than modern youngsters do and will? I am not convinced either way.

    The first sentence should read: “Millennials—those born after Jan. 1, 1982—are much more likely than Baby Boomers (now aged 50+) to SAY THEY value money, image and fame than things like self-acceptance, community and the environment”

    Reply

  10. Growing up in a media world where programming of self is taken over by TV rather than parents certainly makes a huge impact. You must consider that “BOTH” the parents of this generation are working just to pay the huge mortgage on the family home which in itself is symbolic of the issue.

    Regards
    Tig

    Reply

  11. Read the book: ,”the Ego Boom” by Steve Maich and Lianne George.This situation is dis used in detail.

    Reply

  12. It just an article and one persons option. Why do we have to judge or always have to blame someone or something forwhats happening in our lives or society? It sure beats me!!!!
    Just get at it and make it work for you to the best of your ability. Yes things have gotten costly & there has been many changes but I am sure the pioneers of our great Country had much the same thoughts of the next generation.
    It is all relative!!

    Reply

  13. You say that we are generation me. Have you ever stopped to consider what us “generation me-ers”were surrounded by in the 1980’s when we were born and developing? We were immersed in an entire culture that was all about the individual, wealth, and fame… yet us being attracted to this now is all our fault? When we were babies and misbehaved, you gen-xers would say “you have to blame the parents as well” What happened to that? All of the sudden our generation is vain, self-obsessed, and self-entitled and it just happened overnight? I don’t think so. Perhaps it is time to say “Hey, maybe us having a culture that revolved around all the things we’re giving generation y trouble for wasn’t a good place for them to grow and develop.”

    Reply

  14. Pingback: Making It - 8 Things Filthy Millennials Should Know | News Talk 770 (CHQR)

  15. Pingback: Seniors and the generation spending gap - Macleans.ca

  16. Pingback: What Kind of Parents will Gen Y Be? - Destination Femme

  17. Pingback: Why More Millennials Are in Long-Distance Relationships - GANGUPON

  18. Pingback: Why More Millennials Are in Long-Distance Relationships | likev.net

  19. Pingback: 10 Facebook boo-boos that explain why you’re still single - Outrage Magazine | Outrage Magazine

  20. Pingback: Here’s Why Science Studies Always Contradict Each Other | SaltyPepper

  21. Pingback: Here’s Why Science Studies Always Contradict Each Other | CNN LIFEHACKS 2015

  22. Pingback: HoopingMovement.com » Blog Archive » Here’s Why Science Studies Always Contradict Each Other

  23. Pingback: Here’s Why Science Studies Always Contradict Each Other | Woman Blog | Fashion | Make up | Health | Fitness

  24. Pingback: Here’s Why Science Can’t Make Up Its Mind | CNN LIFEHACKS 2015

  25. Pingback: Here’s Why Science Can’t Make Up Its Mind |

  26. Pingback: Here’s Why Science Can’t Make Up Its Mind | GotOneFlix

  27. Pingback: As teens learn their rights, they're defending them—and winning

  30. Pingback: Attitudes vs. Actions: Where Do We Stand? | The Green Student

  31. Pingback: On Your Phone, On Your Computer, In Your Head | The Match

  32. Pingback: A Democratic Vote doesn’t mean a unanimous decision | infectiousrambling

  33. Pingback: Why I chose to embrace the word millenial | The Millenial Falcon

  34. Pingback: B.C. boomers have lost their moral authority to judge Millennials

Sign in to comment.