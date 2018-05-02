University of King’s College: student tips for surviving life on campus

Unofficial school motto: ‘Blundstones or bust’

Best place for a nap: Up on the third floor of the New Academic Building you’ll find the Wilson Common Room; its couches are empty when societies aren’t using it for meetings

Best cheap lunch: You can’t go wrong with a $3 triple-cheese grilled cheese sandwich at the King’s Galley

Best hangover breakfast: The only way to recover is with a cup of Java Blend coffee, and one of 12 different eggs Bennys at Elle’s Bistro

Favourite watering hole: Officially named ‘the HMCS Wardroom,’ the Wardy is the heart of King’s campus

Best place to study: McCulloch Museum in the Life Sciences Building: leave the safe and secure ‘King’s Bubble’ and venture across the parking lot. Often dead quiet, take study breaks to stare at the mounted birds, minerals, insects and fossils.

Weirdest tradition: Matriculation. Each fall, the freshman class dress in academic gowns and are formally enrolled in the University of King’s College by signing their name in the Matricula—the Big Book of Names.

Best campus event: The Alex Fountain Memorial Lecture. Each year, a speaker is collectively chosen by the student body and invited to speak.

Best live music venue: It’s been said that good things come in threes and the Seahorse Tavern is no exception to the rule. The building houses two other venues: the Local Restaurant & Bar and the Marquee Ballroom.

University Insider: Kaila Jefferd Moore, 22, Journalism

The University of King’s College is a humble campus taking up about five acres of land on Dalhousie University’s Studley campus in Halifax, N.S. A handful of stone buildings placed end-to-end form the perimeter of the inner quad and also serve as the physical boundaries of “the King’s Bubble.”

The school is among the oldest colleges in Canada, and is often underestimated as just a liberal arts college tucked into the corner of the much larger Dalhousie campus. But the thriving off-beat community here is vibrant. By the time you’ve completed your foundation year program you’ll have waxed poetic about the ancient world, the contemporary world and everything in between. You won’t be able to help yourself from raising these topics whenever you leave the bubble.

The Prince Hall dining area, the “Wardy” and all of your classes are within a 30-second power walk across a parking lot—so it’s easy to forget there is an entire municipality out there that’s congested with open mic nights, locally directed theatre, scenic hiking routes and Canadian history.

King’s isn’t your typical university experience; it is its own weird and wonderful thing. The unique programs and passionate professors create an atmosphere that will make you feel comfortable, regardless of your background.

Extras

On top of access to Dalhousie’s undergraduate programs and classes—should you wish to pursue a minor or find classes to complement your degree—King’s students have complete access to most of Dalhousie’s amenities including the Student Union Building, the Dalplex (including the athletic and recreational teams and activities offered) and its Health and Wellness Services. All of the Dal student union societies are open to King’s students, and both institutions regularly host free public lectures on a variety of socially relevant topics.

Local Vibe

Halifax is a bustling city with all you need to keep you busy during a four-year undergrad program, but it still has a relaxed small-town feel. You’ll run into your professor in line at Superstore.

With five universities and several community college campuses in the city, there’s a lot going on. There’s a niche community waiting to help you foster your passions somewhere on these streets. And anywhere you live will be a quick walk or bus ride to one of dozens of hipster coffee shops.

The cold winters can be tough, but the balmy fall weather lets you enjoy all the rooftop patios and beer gardens well into the semester.

The Skinny

The Dalhousie Gazette is your on-campus news source for the stuff students want to know but can’t get anywhere else. The Coast is Halifax’s alt-weekly newspaper with all of your city news along with local arts and entertainment listings.