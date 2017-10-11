University Rankings 2018: Canada’s top Comprehensive schools

Universities in the Comprehensive category conduct some graduate-level research and offer a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs.

Overall Ranking University Rank Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Citations Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey 1 Simon Fraser [1] 1 3 12 2 3 2 2 4 3 1 1 10 2 2 2 Victoria [3] 2 5 6 3 5 1 3 3 7 4 3 2 8 6 3 Waterloo [2] 3 7 11 1 1 3 1 2 10 *14 6 1 *12 1 4 Guelph [4] *6 15 2 8 7 8 7 1 14 11 2 6 *4 3 5 Carleton [5] 4 9 4 9 6 4 6 7 12 8 13 5 9 7 *6 New Brunswick [6] 5 2 7 11 13 12 *14 6 2 2 11 15 11 11 *6 Wilfrid Laurier [9] *12 11 1 5 8 14 13 14 8 7 7 4 *4 10 *8 Memorial [*7] *6 1 15 10 10 15 8 5 1 5 4 13 14 9 *8 York [*7] 10 14 13 *6 4 9 4 12 5 9 5 7 3 8 10 Concordia [10] 9 8 10 13 2 5 10 9 13 6 10 9 *12 5 11 Ryerson [11] 15 12 8 15 11 11 11 10 6 *14 12 11 1 4 12 UQAM [12] *6 6 3 *6 9 6 9 11 15 *12 15 14 15 12 13 Regina [13] 14 4 14 12 15 10 5 13 4 10 14 3 7 14 14 Windsor [14] 11 13 9 4 14 7 *14 8 11 3 8 12 10 15 15 Brock [15] *12 10 5 14 12 13 12 15 9 *12 9 8 6 13

* indicates a tie.