 University Rankings 2018: Canada’s top Comprehensive schools
University Rankings 2018: Canada’s top Comprehensive schools
    Universities in the Comprehensive category conduct some graduate-level research and offer a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs.

    Canada’s Top Comprehensive Schools 2018

    Overall Ranking University Rank Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Citations Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey
    1Simon Fraser[1]1312232243111022
    2Victoria[3]25635133743286
    3Waterloo[2]37111131210*1461*121
    4Guelph[4]*615287871141126*43
    5Carleton[5]4949646712813597
    *6New Brunswick[6]527111312*1462211151111
    *6Wilfrid Laurier[9]*12111581413148774*410
    *8Memorial[*7]*61151010158515413149
    *8York[*7]101413*649412595738
    10Concordia[10]98101325109136109*125
    11Ryerson[11]1512815111111106*14121114
    12UQAM[12]*663*69691115*1215141512
    13Regina[13]14414121510513410143714
    14Windsor[14]111394147*1481138121015
    15Brock[15]*1210514121312159*1298613

    * indicates a tie.
