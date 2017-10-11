University Rankings 2018: Canada’s top Medical/Doctoral schools

Universities in the Medical/Doctoral category offer a broad range of graduate-level programs, including PhDs, and are strongly research-focused.

Overall Ranking University Rank Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Citations Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey 1 McGill [1] 1 6 9 3 1 5 3 3 11 *2 1 1 10 3 2 Toronto [2] 3 13 13 1 4 1 1 1 6 *2 14 5 *3 1 3 UBC [3] 2 3 8 5 *5 7 2 9 4 15 12 11 13 2 4 Queen's [4] 4 15 2 2 7 6 12 11 10 4 9 *2 *11 7 5 Alberta [5] 6 9 7 4 10 8 4 5 3 *8 2 12 15 4 6 McMaster [6] *7 14 4 *7 2 3 6 2 9 *12 5 14 8 5 7 Western [*8] *9 10 5 9 11 4 9 12 12 *6 7 6 6 6 8 Dalhousie [7] 5 2 10 *7 *5 13 11 14 5 *10 11 4 9 10 *9 Calgary [10] *9 4 12 12 *12 11 7 8 2 *12 10 7 2 8 *9 Ottawa [*8] *7 11 15 10 8 2 8 6 7 *10 4 *2 *3 11 11 Montréal [11] *9 12 6 6 3 9 5 4 13 *8 15 9 *11 9 12 Laval [12] 13 8 3 11 9 10 10 7 15 5 6 10 7 12 13 Sherbrooke [13] 12 1 1 13 14 15 14 15 14 *12 3 15 5 13 14 Manitoba [*14] 14 7 14 14 *12 12 13 13 8 1 13 8 1 15 15 Saskatchewan [*14] 15 5 11 15 15 14 15 10 1 *6 8 13 14 14

* indicates a tie.