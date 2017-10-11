 University Rankings 2018: Canada’s top Medical/Doctoral schools
University Rankings 2018: Canada’s top Medical/Doctoral schools
    Universities in the Medical/Doctoral category offer a broad range of graduate-level programs, including PhDs, and are strongly research-focused.

    Canada’s Top Medical/Doctoral Schools 2018

    Overall Ranking University Rank Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Citations Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey
    1McGill[1]1693153311*211103
    2Toronto[2]31313141116*2145*31
    3UBC[3]2385*57294151211132
    4Queen's[4]415227612111049*2*117
    5Alberta[5]6974108453*8212154
    6McMaster[6]*7144*723629*1251485
    7Western[*8]*9105911491212*67666
    8Dalhousie[7]5210*7*51311145*10114910
    *9Calgary[10]*941212*1211782*1210728
    *9Ottawa[*8]*711151082867*104*2*311
    11Montréal[11]*91266395413*8159*119
    12Laval[12]138311910107155610712
    13Sherbrooke[13]1211131415141514*12315513
    14Manitoba[*14]1471414*1212131381138115
    15Saskatchewan[*14]1551115151415101*68131414

    * indicates a tie.
