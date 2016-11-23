Brandon University 411: Where to find the best live music venue and more

Unofficial school motto:

‘Be You at BU’

Best place for a nap:

If you write for the Quill you can have access to our couch; it’s really comfy

Best cheap lunch:

The $7 lunch special at the Student Union Drinking Spot (SUDS)

Best hangover breakfast:

Smitty’s, serving breakfast all day long

Favourite watering hole:

Houston’s Country Roadhouse

Perks of living in this town:

Everything is within a five-to-10-minute drive

Best place to study:

Second floor of the library, with power outlets at every desk in the quiet area

Weirdest tradition:

Battle on the Border—students take a bus to the International Peace Garden and play dodgeball for an afternoon against Minot State University

Best campus event:

Crash the Courtyard/Rock the Block and Long Night Against Procrastination

Best giveaway:

Brandon University Students’ Union holds lots of free food events throughout the year in the Mingling Area

Best live music venue:

SUDS hosts local talent several times a week; The 40 regularly has professional entertainers

University Insider: Ashlyn Pearce, 21, English and Business Administration

Brandon University offers a variety of ways for students to complete their post-secondary education, including certificate, degree, graduate, pre-professional and “2 + 2” programs. The latter are especially interesting because the university has partnered with Assiniboine Community College to offer students a degree with the benefits of learning first at college, where you spend two years, then university, where you transfer for third year. Currently, 2 + 2 programs are available for those wishing to study business administration, geography, digital media and design, and environmental science.

Brandon University is relatively small, with a low student-to-professor ratio of roughly 11-to-1. While a majority of classes have fewer than 20 students, especially in the upper years, this isn’t true for all departments. For example, business administration has slightly larger classes. Regardless of which discipline you choose to study, you can be assured that there is ample opportunity for you to develop a one-on-one relationship with your professors and not be “just another” student.

Extras

A membership at the Healthy Living Centre, a health-care plan and a bus pass allowing students to ride year-round are all included in tuition. While the bus pass and HLC membership are mandatory charges, students have the ability to opt out of the health-care plan if they already have coverage.

With a surplus of campus clubs both affiliated and not affiliated with the student union, there is something to cater to nearly every interest, which makes it easy for students to get involved. Some of the larger clubs include the Gaming Association, Enactus, the Varsity Christian Fellowship and departmental groups.

Local Vibe

Because of the predominance of agriculture around Brandon, it has become known as the Wheat City, and its Western Hockey League team is called the Wheat Kings.

Despite Brandon’s small size (pop: approximately 46,000), it is the second largest city in Manitoba after Winnipeg. There is a rich multicultural presence along with an abundance of restaurants with cuisines from different parts of the world. An annual Winter Festival showcases the different backgrounds of Brandonites; in 2015 it consisted of 10 different pavilions located around the city with a special bus route allowing people to take it all in.

The Skinny

The site eBrandon.ca offers classified ads, rental listings and more.