Kwantlen Polytechnic University 411

Unofficial school motto:

‘Every day is a good day’

Best place for a nap:

The student space on Richmond Campus

Best cheap lunch:

Kwantlen Pizza

Best hangover breakfast:

The cafeteria at the Surrey campus, which has handmade sandwiches, soup and much more

Favourite watering hole:

The GrassRoots Café is a wonderful place to sit down and chat with your friends—you don’t have to yell over loud bar music!

Worst place to study:

The ‘airport lounge’ by Tim Hortons in the Cedar Building

Perks of living in this town:

Cheap samosas and lots of green space

Best place to study:

The second floor of the Surrey campus library has a mix of silent study and group-study spaces.

Weirdest tradition:

Multiplayer Madness, an event put on by the Kwantlen Gaming Guild

Best campus event:

KSA Welcome Week and Stress Relief Week (which features puppies!)

Best giveaway:

Tablets—and tea-infusing travel mugs

Best live music venue:

GrassRoots, the epicentre of KPU culture

University Insider: Natasha Lopes, 21, Political Science

Kwantlen Polytechnic University is a welcoming and warm school that has opened its arms to local students and ones from abroad. KPU offers a full range of classes and programs—and a wonderfully inclusive community. The students and professors are there to make the transition from whatever walk of life you are coming from to university. Since class sizes are smaller than average, it is very easy to approach instructors for help and even easier to make friends. As a small institution spread across three Lower Mainland municipalities, Surrey, Richmond and Langley (there’s a fourth campus in Cloverdale, but it’s part of Surrey), KPU has a lot of interesting programs, classes and co-ops to offer. There’s also a shuttle service for travel between campuses. The number of opportunities a student has at KPU is crazy! They can be part of the KPU senate or of various committees that affect students as a whole. All of these activities help personal development beyond education. And then there are the clubs. Almost every faculty has one, holding events, bringing in speakers and offering workshops. KPU is an ever-expanding school. A prominent example: the state-of-the-art Chip and Shannon Wilson School of Design is slated to open at the Richmond campus in 2017.

Extras

A wonderful addition to KPU is the Brewing and Brewery Operations program, which means you can buy jugs of beer (it’s nice and smooth) at the Langley campus. Other great parts of KPU social life are the events put on by Kwantlen Gaming Guild, including a recent marathon of Star Wars movies; the Creative Writing Guild, which hosts popular poetry slams every month; and the fashion shows that take place at the school of design, which will become a bigger draw for those planning a career in fashion once it moves into its expanded facilities in Richmond.

Local Vibe

Since KPU is situated in three different communities, there are a lot of activities and places for students to explore. At the Richmond campus, you are a five-minute walk from Lansdowne Centre mall and a two-minute SkyTrain ride from the CF Richmond Centre mall. At the Surrey campus, you are a five-minute bus ride away from the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre, which has everything from a Cineplex to a Winners. As for the Langley campus, it’s a quick bus ride from the Langley Centre. Since all of our campuses are transit-accessible, it is simple to get to Vancouver or any other location in Metro Vancouver in under an hour.

The Skinny

To keep abreast of events at KPU, check out the Student Association facebook page, facebook.com/KSAcouncil.