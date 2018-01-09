Ontario universities: The minimum grades for getting in

More than 433,000 Ontario high school students applied to attend one of the province’s universities in 2017. Out of those applicants, just over 72,000 were accepted. But what marks do you need to attend the school of your dreams? The numbers below show the minimum grade average of full-time students admitted directly from a secondary school in the fall 2016 general round of admissions. All figures are provided by the universities. A blank space indicates the program is not offered at that institution. At RMC, acceptance criteria is also based on suitability to become an officer.

MORE ABOUT UNIVERSITY APPLICATIONS: