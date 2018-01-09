 Ontario universities: The minimum grades for getting in - Macleans.ca
  0

Ontario universities: The minimum grades for getting in

With application deadlines looming, here are the marks needed to attend Ontario’s universities
Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Email

 

Carleton University Campus, Ottawa Ontario, October 12 2017 (Photograph by Kaja Tirrul)

More than 433,000 Ontario high school students applied to attend one of the province’s universities in 2017. Out of those applicants, just over 72,000 were accepted. But what marks do you need to attend the school of your dreams? The numbers below show the minimum grade average of full-time students admitted directly from a secondary school in the fall 2016 general round of admissions. All figures are provided by the universities. A blank space indicates the program is not offered at that institution. At RMC, acceptance criteria is also based on suitability to become an officer.

MORE: Build your own university ranking


University Minimum entering grade: Arts Minimum entering grade: Science Minimum entering grade: Commerce Minimum entering grade: Engineering
Algoma 65% 65% 65% 65%
Brock 70% 70% 84%
Carleton 78% 78-80% 80% 76-86%
Guelph 78-84% 80-85% 78-84% 83-85%
Lakehead 70% 70% 70% 70%
Laurentian 72% 72% 72% 72-80%
McMaster 75% 85-90% 82.5% 89%
Nipissing 70% 70% 70%
OCAD U 70%, plus portfolio
UOIT 70-75% 70-80% 75-80% 80-85%
Ottawa 73-78% 75-84% 75-85% 80-85%
Queen's 80% 84% 87% 90%
RMC 75% 75% 75% 75%
Ryerson 73-88% 72-90% 72-85% 88-90%
Toronto 75-84% 75-91% 83-88% 85-93%
Trent 70% 70% 70%
Waterloo 80% 80% 80-92% 88%
Western 83.5% 83.5% 87.5% 87%
Wilfrid Laurier 70-86% 74-91% 89-93.5%
Windsor 70-80% 70% 73-78% 74%
York 75% 80% 90% 80%

MORE ABOUT UNIVERSITY APPLICATIONS:

 
Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.