University of New Brunswick 411: The best campus food and more

Best place for a nap:

Third floor Lounge in the Harriet Irving Library

Best cheap lunch:

Anything from the Fredericton Boyce Town farmers market

Best hangover breakfast:

Isaac’s Way

Favourite campus food:

Crunchy chicken burger tossed with BBQ sauce

Favourite watering hole:

Cellar Pub & Grill

Perks of living in this town:

Small population, so there is more opportunity to shine; Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

Where to live:

Hartt Shoe Factory apartment

Best place to study:

Law library in Ludlow Hall

Worst place to study:

Student Union Building

Coolest elective:

Images and Insights (Renaissance College)

Best campus event:

Wellness Week’s Dog Room

Unofficial school motto:

Most Entrepreneurial School in Canada

Weirdest tradition:

Harrison House Great Pumpkin Sacrifice

Best spectator sport:

Woodsman Competition; Hockey

University Insider: Dylan Renouf, Interdisciplinary Leadership

The University of New Brunswick is located on a hill in the heart of Fredericton, which is the leading cause of phenomenal calf muscles in the student population. Other than well-defined legs, other breathtaking views from the top include downtown Fredericton and the St. John River below. UNB has a well-established student union, a small population, a well-known entrepreneurial program, and the province’s only law school, among other things.

UNB likes to say it is the most entrepreneurial school in Canada, after the accolade was bestowed upon it in 2014 by the networking group Startup Canada. But this is not completely accurate: The school is a big part of one of the most entrepreneurial communities in Canada. Having said that, the startup ecosystem gets a big boost from the university, particularly from the diploma in Technical Management and Entrepreneurship, which is open to anyone from any program, Enactus UNB, of which I am co-president, the Pond Deshpande Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation for new and emerging entrepreneurs, as well as the International Business and Entrepreneurship Centre’s Activator Program.

I made the decision to come to UNB three years ago from the small northern New Brunswick community of Campbellton, because I was drawn to Renaissance College. Its bachelor of philosophy in interdisciplinary leadership studies has single-handedly been the most formative experience of my life. The opportunity to shine is unmatched. Imagine trying to stand out at a school with tens of thousands of students, whereas UNB offers a quality education with a fraction of the population. Had I gone to a larger university, I honestly do not think I would have had the same opportunity to be part of the student union, WHICH student clubs, WHICH political groups, and had a community of professors who cared so much about my personal wellbeing.

Extras

UNB’s Renaissance College is a hidden gem. The leadership program counts doctors, lawyers, politicians, and business people among its alumni. Each cohort has 30 students, which creates an intimate environment with a focus on experiential learning through internships. This program provides students with tangible skills, and allows them to follow their own path. I would recommend it to anyone who is looking for a less rigid learning experience. It does means you have squeeze a few more dollars out of parents or the bank to cover travel for that 10-week international internship, but mom, I need it to graduate!

City Vibe

Fredericton is the very definition of a hipster enclave. If I had a nickel for every microbrewery and alternative rock show in this town, I’d probably have enough to buy a pair of second-hand overalls. From the hipsters hanging at the HIL (Harriet Irving Library) to the politicians at the Ledge (provincial legislature), Fredericton welcomes all with open arms. This medium-sized city of about 60,000 is the perfect mix of big city and small town, making it easy for anyone to feel at home.

