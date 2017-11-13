Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
What grades do I need to get into Canadian universities? - Macleans.ca
Grades are a strong indication of student quality and potential. Maclean’s presents the over-all grade average of incoming first-year students. Here, the average final-year grades of full-time, first-year students entering university from high school or Quebec’s CEGEP system. Grades shown are for students entering university in their home province in fall 2016.