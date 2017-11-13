 What grades do I need to get into Canadian universities? - Macleans.ca
  0

What grades do I need to get into Canadian universities?

A handy guide to the average overall grades of full-time students entering 49 different Canadian universities
Grades are a strong indication of student quality and potential. Maclean’s presents the over-all grade average of incoming first-year students. Here, the average final-year grades of full-time, first-year students entering university from high school or Quebec’s CEGEP system. Grades shown are for students entering university in their home province in fall 2016.


School Grade (per cent)
Mount Allison 85.9
New Brunswick 85.9
Calgary 85.7
Regina 85.4
Laval 85.3
St. Thomas 84.8
Moncton 84.7
Mount Saint Vincent 84.7
Ottawa 84.7
Ryerson 84.4
Guelph 83.8
Wilfrid Laurier 83.8
Brock 83.3
Carleton 83.2
Concordia 83.2
Brandon 83.1
Bishop's 82.6
Laurentian 82.5
Nipissing 82.5
Memorial 82.4
Saint Mary's 81.8
Winnipeg 81.8
York 81.7
Trent 81.4
Windsor 81.4
Lethbridge 81.2
Lakehead 80.1
UOIT 80.0
