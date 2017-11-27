Which Canadian universities have the most international students?

Maclean’s counts the proportion of out-of-province students and international students in the first-year undergraduate class, as well as the percentage of international graduate students for schools in our Medical Doctoral and Comprehensive categories. All data is collected directly from the universities. A full explanation of our methodology is available here.

International (first year)

Percentage of students from outside Canada in the first-year undergraduate class in fall 2016.



International (graduate)

Percentage of graduate students from outside Canada in fall 2016. (Medical Doctoral and Comprehensive categories only, as these universities have the largest offerings of graduate programs.)



Out of province (first year)

Percentage of out-of-province students in the first-year undergraduate class in fall 2016.

