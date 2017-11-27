  3

Which Canadian universities have the most international students?

How schools compare for welcoming out-of-province and foreign students
man and woman using electronic device

Maclean’s counts the proportion of out-of-province students and international students in the first-year undergraduate class, as well as the percentage of international graduate students for schools in our Medical Doctoral and Comprehensive categories. All data is collected directly from the universities. A full explanation of our methodology is available here.

International (first year)

Percentage of students from outside Canada in the first-year undergraduate class in fall 2016.


School Per cent
UBC 31.0
McGill 30.7
Bishop's 29.6
Toronto 25.7
Saint Mary's 21.0
Dalhousie 20.2
UQAM 19.5
Cape Breton 19.4
UPEI 19.2
Waterloo 18.0
Simon Fraser 17.0
Alberta 16.6
Laval 14.6
Moncton 13.8
York 13.5
Regina 13.1
Concordia 12.9
Carleton 12.5
Western 11.5
Memorial 11.0
Acadia 10.4
McMaster 10.4
Mount Allison 10.0
Brandon 9.9
Montréal 9.9
Ottawa 9.1
Lakehead 8.5
Victoria 8.5
New Brunswick 8.2
Queen's 8.2
Sherbrooke 8.2
Mount Saint Vincent 8.0
Manitoba 7.8
St. Thomas 7.4
Calgary 7.1
Windsor 7.1
UOIT 7.0
Brock 6.9
Wilfrid Laurier 5.9
Winnipeg 5.6
St. Francis Xavier 5.4
Lethbridge 5.2
Ryerson 5.0
Laurentian 4.2
Trent 3.7
Saskatchewan 2.9
Guelph 2.7
UNBC 2.2
Nipissing 0.6

International (graduate)
Percentage of graduate students from outside Canada in fall 2016. (Medical Doctoral and Comprehensive categories only, as these universities have the largest offerings of graduate programs.)


School Per cent
Windsor 57.2
Memorial 50.0
Concordia 49.2
Regina 48.2
Brock 44.1
Waterloo 42.3
Alberta 40.0
Saskatchewan 38.9
McGill 37.3
Manitoba 37.0
New Brunswick 36.7
UBC 35.0
Victoria 32.1
Simon Fraser 32.0
Laval 30.7
Dalhousie 30.0
Ottawa 29.0
Calgary 28.9
UQAM 27.7
Montréal 27.1
McMaster 25.3
Queen's 24.5
Sherbrooke 23.5
Carleton 22.5
Western 22.3
York 19.7
Toronto 17.7
Guelph 15.2
Wilfrid Laurier 14.0
Ryerson 12.7

Out of province (first year)
Percentage of out-of-province students in the first-year undergraduate class in fall 2016.


School Per cent
Mount Allison 51.2
St. Francis Xavier 46.7
Dalhouse 39.2
Acadia 33.9
McGill 27.6
Bishop's 25.9
UPEI 23.5
Victoria 19.7
St. Thomas 19.4
Queen's 18.8
St. Mary's 18.0
Ottawa 14.4
New Brunswick 13.2
Memorial 13.0
Alberta 12.1
Mount Saint Vincent 12.0
Saskatchewan 12.0
Toronto 11.8
UBC 11.0
Concordia 10.9
Calgary 10.8
UNBC 10.8
Moncton 10.6
Western 9.5
Regina 9.3
Carleton 8.8
Lethbridge 8.6
Simon Fraser 8.0
Brandon 7.4
Waterloo 7.0
Cape Breton 4.0
Sherbrooke 3.9
Ryerson 3.3
Lakehead 3.1
Trent 3.1
Winnipeg 3.0
Brock 2.9
Laurentian 2.9
Manitoba 2.5
Windsor 1.9
Nipissing 1.8
Guelph 1.7
McMaster 1.7
Laval 1.3
York 1.3
UOIT 1.0
UQUAM 1.0
Wilfrid Laurier 1.0
Montréal 0.7

Filed under:

  1. Ans: The universities most hungry for those supersiz out-of-country tuition dollars

    With almost one third of its first-year undergraduate students being out-of-country students, it’s a little difficult to see how UBC is properly serving its city, province, and country. I can understand a high percentage of out-of-country students in graduate programs, but undergrad programs should really be about getting Canadian citizens and permanent residents educated IMO.

    Reply

    • ??? Canadians aren’t being kept out of universities.

      There’s room enough for everyone.

      The UK just admitted 71000 foreign students

      We could too.

      Reply

      • None of which is relevant to the specific situation at BC’s flagship university, UBC.

        Reply

Sign in to comment.