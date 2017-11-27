Which Canadian universities have the most international students?
How schools compare for welcoming out-of-province and foreign students
Maclean’s counts the proportion of out-of-province students and international students in the first-year undergraduate class, as well as the percentage of international graduate students for schools in our Medical Doctoral and Comprehensive categories. All data is collected directly from the universities. A full explanation of our methodology is available here.
International (first year)
Percentage of students from outside Canada in the first-year undergraduate class in fall 2016.
|School
|Per cent
|UBC
|31.0
|McGill
|30.7
|Bishop's
|29.6
|Toronto
|25.7
|Saint Mary's
|21.0
|Dalhousie
|20.2
|UQAM
|19.5
|Cape Breton
|19.4
|UPEI
|19.2
|Waterloo
|18.0
|Simon Fraser
|17.0
|Alberta
|16.6
|Laval
|14.6
|Moncton
|13.8
|York
|13.5
|Regina
|13.1
|Concordia
|12.9
|Carleton
|12.5
|Western
|11.5
|Memorial
|11.0
|Acadia
|10.4
|McMaster
|10.4
|Mount Allison
|10.0
|Brandon
|9.9
|Montréal
|9.9
|Ottawa
|9.1
|Lakehead
|8.5
|Victoria
|8.5
|New Brunswick
|8.2
|Queen's
|8.2
|Sherbrooke
|8.2
|Mount Saint Vincent
|8.0
|Manitoba
|7.8
|St. Thomas
|7.4
|Calgary
|7.1
|Windsor
|7.1
|UOIT
|7.0
|Brock
|6.9
|Wilfrid Laurier
|5.9
|Winnipeg
|5.6
|St. Francis Xavier
|5.4
|Lethbridge
|5.2
|Ryerson
|5.0
|Laurentian
|4.2
|Trent
|3.7
|Saskatchewan
|2.9
|Guelph
|2.7
|UNBC
|2.2
|Nipissing
|0.6
International (graduate)
Percentage of graduate students from outside Canada in fall 2016. (Medical Doctoral and Comprehensive categories only, as these universities have the largest offerings of graduate programs.)
|School
|Per cent
|Windsor
|57.2
|Memorial
|50.0
|Concordia
|49.2
|Regina
|48.2
|Brock
|44.1
|Waterloo
|42.3
|Alberta
|40.0
|Saskatchewan
|38.9
|McGill
|37.3
|Manitoba
|37.0
|New Brunswick
|36.7
|UBC
|35.0
|Victoria
|32.1
|Simon Fraser
|32.0
|Laval
|30.7
|Dalhousie
|30.0
|Ottawa
|29.0
|Calgary
|28.9
|UQAM
|27.7
|Montréal
|27.1
|McMaster
|25.3
|Queen's
|24.5
|Sherbrooke
|23.5
|Carleton
|22.5
|Western
|22.3
|York
|19.7
|Toronto
|17.7
|Guelph
|15.2
|Wilfrid Laurier
|14.0
|Ryerson
|12.7
Out of province (first year)
Percentage of out-of-province students in the first-year undergraduate class in fall 2016.
|School
|Per cent
|Mount Allison
|51.2
|St. Francis Xavier
|46.7
|Dalhouse
|39.2
|Acadia
|33.9
|McGill
|27.6
|Bishop's
|25.9
|UPEI
|23.5
|Victoria
|19.7
|St. Thomas
|19.4
|Queen's
|18.8
|St. Mary's
|18.0
|Ottawa
|14.4
|New Brunswick
|13.2
|Memorial
|13.0
|Alberta
|12.1
|Mount Saint Vincent
|12.0
|Saskatchewan
|12.0
|Toronto
|11.8
|UBC
|11.0
|Concordia
|10.9
|Calgary
|10.8
|UNBC
|10.8
|Moncton
|10.6
|Western
|9.5
|Regina
|9.3
|Carleton
|8.8
|Lethbridge
|8.6
|Simon Fraser
|8.0
|Brandon
|7.4
|Waterloo
|7.0
|Cape Breton
|4.0
|Sherbrooke
|3.9
|Ryerson
|3.3
|Lakehead
|3.1
|Trent
|3.1
|Winnipeg
|3.0
|Brock
|2.9
|Laurentian
|2.9
|Manitoba
|2.5
|Windsor
|1.9
|Nipissing
|1.8
|Guelph
|1.7
|McMaster
|1.7
|Laval
|1.3
|York
|1.3
|UOIT
|1.0
|UQUAM
|1.0
|Wilfrid Laurier
|1.0
|Montréal
|0.7
With almost one third of its first-year undergraduate students being out-of-country students, it’s a little difficult to see how UBC is properly serving its city, province, and country. I can understand a high percentage of out-of-country students in graduate programs, but undergrad programs should really be about getting Canadian citizens and permanent residents educated IMO.
Jim R on
??? Canadians aren’t being kept out of universities.
There’s room enough for everyone.
The UK just admitted 71000 foreign students
We could too.
Emilyone on
None of which is relevant to the specific situation at BC’s flagship university, UBC.
Jim R on