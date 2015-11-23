Maclean’s. Every day. Wherever you are. Download our app here
Five must-read stories—daily, exclusive and straight to your device. Here’s how to get our new app.
Access the best stories from Maclean’s, designed specifically for your smartphone, in an easy-to-navigate format. It features:
- THE MACLEAN’S DAILY: The most important issues, covering everything from politics and public affairs to social issues, arts and culture
- MACLEAN’S VOICES: The best from our award-winning columnists
- ESSENTIAL READS: A collection of our biggest and most important stories
- MACLEAN’S VIDEO: A collection of new videos and sounds that shed light on compelling issues
Here’s how to download the new Maclean’s app.
Get the best we have to offer on the issues that matter — every day — on the new Maclean’s app.
Now you can access analysis, commentary, investigations and the best stories from Maclean’s. Designed specifically for your smartphone and tablet, in an easy-to-navigate format.
Here’s how you can get it.
iPhone/iPad:
- Go into the APP STORE.
- Search for the Maclean’s Magazine APP.
- Select Maclean’s Magazine from the list. Tap GET and then INSTALL.
- When prompted, enter your Apple ID password and hit OK.
- Your device will automatically install the latest version.
Download the app here.
In Google Play:
- Go to the Google Play Store and go to the APPLICATIONS tab, not NEWSSTAND
- Find the Maclean’s Magazine app.
- Tap on the app and tap on install, followed by “accept”.
- Once completed, tap on “open”.
- The Maclean’s Magazine app will appear.
Download the app here.
Eighty nine ($89) USD an hour! Seriously I don’t know why more people haven’t tried this, I work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…And i get surly a chek of 12600 USD whats awesome is Im working from home so I get more time with my kids……………………………………. www．Income-Join．Com
hadenjosh7 on
fuckoff
stufruthas on
Here’s how you can fill up your bank account with
dfiuawsgfuisefgusdfgsudfgsui
additional cash each week… Read more by visiting this page
follow this link…
Ora Ryan on
yet ru
stufruthas on
Eighty nine ($89) USD an hour! Seriously I don’t know why more people haven’t tried this, I work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…And i get surly a chek of 12600 USD whats awesome is Im working from home so I get more time with my kids…………………………………
stufruthas on
This is extremely nice articles!! Great thinks. It is very interesting to learn and easy to understood. Thank you for giving information. Please let us know and more information get post a link.
Cosmetic Dentistry in Chennai
Gayathiri Malek on
I guess even moderators get to take the weekend off.
Jim R on
Eighty nine ($89) USD an hour! Seriously I don’t know why more people haven’t tried this, I work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…And i get surly a chek of 12600 USD whats awesome is Im working from home so I get more time with my kids……………………………………. www．Sky.Jobss1．Com
tonaxe on
Get the best we have to offer on the issues that matter — every day — on the new Maclean’s app.
Now you can access analysis, commentary, investigations and the best stories from Maclean’s. Designed specifically for your smartphone and tablet, in an easy-to-navigate format
http://tinyurl.com/fastincom49
venidol on