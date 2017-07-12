  0

B.C. wildfires: Snapshots of the fires—and their aftermath

A look at the devastating wildfires raging across parts of British Columbia

Kelsey Thorne holds her daughter Nevaeh Porter, 8, as they both cry while viewing the remains of their home where they lived with her parents that was destroyed by wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/CP)

