Canada’s best photos as we celebrate our 150th birthday

At 150, Canada merits the best possible photo album, and Maclean’s wants to capture the country in all its cultural and geographic glory. For each month of 2017, we’ll ask readers to submit photos based on a particular theme. We’ll publish the winning photos in our weekly tablet edition, and online every month. At the end of the year, a gallery show will exhibit all the winning work, and we will announce the single best photo of the year. You take the photos, and we’ll provide a national frame!

Here are the winners for each month, as well as a link to all of the finalists.

January: The Beauty of Winter

Capture Canada’s coldest season. A shot of a single drip of an icicle can be as stunning as a panoramic shot of a ski slope, but the scope of this challenge is up to you. Check out the month’s top 10 submissions.

READERS’ CHOICE: Photograph by Erik McRitchie

EDITOR’S CHOICE: PHOTOGRAPH BY Susan Robertshaw

February: Your dearest Canadian

Make someone look good. A grandparent, aunt, boyfriend, neighbour, pet dog—pick someone close to you, and take a portrait that brings out their best. Check out the month’s top 10 submissions.

READERS’ CHOICE: Photograph by Isaac Paul

EDITOR’S CHOICE: PHOTOGRAPH BY Sherry Galey