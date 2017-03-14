Canada’s best photos as we celebrate our 150th birthday

At 150, Canada merits the best possible photo album, and Maclean’s wants to capture the country in all its cultural and geographic glory. For each month of 2017, we’ll ask readers to submit photos based on a particular theme. We’ll publish the winning photos in our weekly tablet edition, and online every month. At the end of the year, a gallery show will exhibit all the winning work, and we will announce the single best photo of the year. You take the photos, and we’ll provide a national frame!
Here are the winners for each month, as well as a link to all of the finalists.
January: The Beauty of Winter
Capture Canada’s coldest season. A shot of a single drip of an icicle can be as stunning as a panoramic shot of a ski slope, but the scope of this challenge is up to you. Check out the month’s top 10 submissions.
READERS’ CHOICE: Photograph by Erik McRitchie
“This was taken at Emerald Lake in B.C., Canada in early December. It was a brisk -30 C evening out. Pure stillness on the shores of Emerald Lake, unbelievably cold, and exceptionally beautiful.”
EDITOR’S CHOICE: PHOTOGRAPH BY Susan Robertshaw
“The photo was taken at Delta, B.C., on a march near the ocean. I was with some friends who are photographers also and we had a great day…not because of the owls but because it was snowing and it was beautiful…we would wait for the owls to come near us…and take the shot…they were very active that day so it was pretty easy…I love these shots because if the owl stayed still long enough the snow would accumulate on their heads, face and their bodies…it was truly beautiful…I always shoot with a Canon 7d Mark II and a Canon 100-400 lens with a tripod…it is a great walking around set.”
February: Your dearest Canadian
Make someone look good. A grandparent, aunt, boyfriend, neighbour, pet dog—pick someone close to you, and take a portrait that brings out their best. Check out the month’s top 10 submissions.
READERS’ CHOICE: Photograph by Isaac Paul
The image of my dad playing saxophone was taken on a quiet Sunday at the funeral home in what we call the ÒAÓ room. It is our main chapel for funerals that are held at the funeral home and not a church.The colours that cascade over him are from one of four multi coloured stain glass windows throughout ÒAÓ room, its the best spot to sit, the combination of the warm sun and colour. (Photograph by Isaac Paul)
EDITOR’S CHOICE: PHOTOGRAPH BY Sherry Galey
My grandson Declan and his family moved to Hay River in the Northwest Territories for a job opportunity. My husband and I (who live outside of Ottawa) took the opportunity to go visit them in August one year as a way to learn more about what they were experiencing in Canada’s North as well as see more of the area ourselves.
This particular photo was taken at the top of the Alexandra falls as Declan was skipping and throwing stones. I caught him with both feet slightly off the ground in a typical Declan gesture. (Sherry Galey)