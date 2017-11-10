Great Canadian Photo Contest: October’s finalists!

At 150, Canada merits the best possible photo album, and Maclean’s wants to capture the country in all its cultural and geographic glory. For each month of 2017, we’ll ask readers to submit photos based on a particular theme. We’ll publish the winning photos in our weekly tablet edition, and online every month. At the end of the year, a gallery show will exhibit all the winning work, and we will announce the single best photo of the year. You take the photos, and we’ll provide a national frame!
For our October photo contest, we asked photographers to capture the best of fall colours. Below are the top 10 submissions. You can vote for your favourite on Facebook.
This image was taken on the Khutze Inlet. I was a part of an expedition that took a former Canadian coastguard icebreaker through this part of British Columbia! I woke up early and took a zodiac as far up the Inlet as possible, then we walked across a field lit beautifully with fall colours until we came across this female grizzly foraging. She didn’t seem bothered by us as she continued to eat nearby for about 20 minutes as we stayed silent and watched! Then she wandered off and we headed back, awestruck. (Stephen Underhay)
Your November assignment: Animals
Iconic species might not be reachable, so don’t get stuck on catching a bear or beluga in action. Farm sheep, goldfish, or a spaniel on a veterinary’s bench—animals in your shot might be cultivated, domesticated or soon-to-be evaluated. You might get down to snout-level, or frame your shot with four legs. The subject might be neither vertebrate nor cute – consider an earwig – but it simply must not be human.
Novembre : Animaux
Les espèces les plus emblématiques ne seront pas forcément accessibles. Par conséquent, ne perdez pas trop de temps à essayer de saisir un ours ou un béluga en pleine action. Des moutons dans leur enclos, un poisson rouge dans son bocal, un épagneul chez le vétérinaire feront tout aussi bien l’affaire. Les animaux devant votre objectif peuvent être d’élevage, de compagnie ou d’agrément. Placez-vous à hauteur de leur museau pour prendre votre cliché, ou encore entre leurs pattes. Cela dit, rien n’exige que votre sujet soit un vertébré, ni qu’il soit mignon : ce peut être un perce-oreille, par exemple. Seule contrainte : il ne doit pas être humain.
