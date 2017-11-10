Great Canadian Photo Contest: October’s finalists!

At 150, Canada merits the best possible photo album, and Maclean’s wants to capture the country in all its cultural and geographic glory. For each month of 2017, we’ll ask readers to submit photos based on a particular theme. We’ll publish the winning photos in our weekly tablet edition, and online every month. At the end of the year, a gallery show will exhibit all the winning work, and we will announce the single best photo of the year. You take the photos, and we’ll provide a national frame!

For our October photo contest, we asked photographers to capture the best of fall colours. Below are the top 10 submissions. You can vote for your favourite on Facebook.

1 of 10 Previous Next Reddit Email

This image was taken on the Khutze Inlet. I was a part of an expedition that took a former Canadian coastguard icebreaker through this part of British Columbia! I woke up early and took a zodiac as far up the Inlet as possible, then we walked across a field lit beautifully with fall colours until we came across this female grizzly foraging. She didn’t seem bothered by us as she continued to eat nearby for about 20 minutes as we stayed silent and watched! Then she wandered off and we headed back, awestruck. (Stephen Underhay)

Previous 1. This image was taken on the Khutze Inlet. I was a part of an expedition that took a former Canadian coastguard icebreaker through this part of British Columbia! I woke up early and took a zodiac as far up the Inlet as possible, then we walked across a field lit beautifully with fall colours until we came across this female grizzly foraging. She didn’t seem bothered by us as she continued to eat nearby for about 20 minutes as we stayed silent and watched! Then she wandered off and we headed back, awestruck. (Stephen Underhay)

2. The photo was taken in the Kootenay Lake region, specifically outside of Nelson, BC. I was on the road doing outerwear product knowledge seminars for Rip Curl the brand I work for. Two things struck me about this scene. A) The colour of the leaves. It’s almost as though nature was imitating the colour of the Van. B) The contagious

3. This photo is of a fallen tree I took on a beautiful and warm autumn evening during golden hour. It was taken on a Canon SL1 with a 50mm 1.8 lens. I decided to focus on the leaves right up close to me to create a beautiful blurred bokeh background. (Veronica Garder)

4. I was standing on the viewing platform, near the parking lot entrance to Kings Forest Park. I was there walking my dog, I'm creating a photographic essay of Kings Forest Park, the fall colours were brighter than usual and I thought Albion Falls would make a great image. I used a point and shoot camera, an Rx 100 camera to take the photo. (Michael Hunter)

5. This photo was taken this past October, along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. It's quite hard to beat the Fall colours in Cape Breton, so I just had to try and venture out along the Trail to capture some of them. The weather certainly wasn't the best, but, the views were still amazing. It was captured with a Nikon D3300 and a 35mm lens. (Curtis Dauphney)

6. Red potatoes. The Fall Season means harvesting time. The last vegetable we are digging up in our garden,here in Prince George BC, are the poatoes! I was suppose to be working on the garden but instead I was taking photographs! I was using my Canon 7d with its 55-250mm lens, then laying on my stomach on the damp grass to get this shot. Our Thanksgiving dinner was delicious with our potatoes and the vegetables from our garden! (Julie Pedde)

7. The photo was taken by the “Old Mill” in Hillsdale Ontario. I drive by this spot on the way back and forth to work. The donkey in the photo is named Princess. Funny enough one day Princess and the 2 horses that all live in the barn near the Old Mill got out onto the road and I was on my way to work and had to get them back into their field.On the day of this photo everything was just right…nice light, fall colors and a bit of fog……and of course Princess front and center!!! (Don Leigh)

8. Lake Agnes Larchy in Alberta during sunset. (Kyle Singbeil)

9. I was on a western Canada vacation travelling the backroads as much as possible. This day was spent photographing the wild horses near Nordegg, Alberta and encountered this great view on the David Thompson highway ( 11) near the Cline River. Being from Thunder Bay, Ontario I was struck by the fall colour contrasts. The Rockies with their golden glow vs the red, orange and yellow of Northern Ontario. (Richard Main)

10. Moving to live somewhere new is never an easy thing. Especially when it's Thanksgiving and your family is all together in Ontario. You remember how colourful the turning of the seasons can be there. Looking for something to remind us of home, my partner and I hiked up into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park in search of the deciduous conifers, known as Larch. It was a great feeling to find these trees that turn yellow and later shed their needles. It made us appreciate the unique ways in which seasons are displayed in our new home. (Boyd Cameron) Next

Your November assignment: Animals

Iconic species might not be reachable, so don’t get stuck on catching a bear or beluga in action. Farm sheep, goldfish, or a spaniel on a veterinary’s bench—animals in your shot might be cultivated, domesticated or soon-to-be evaluated. You might get down to snout-level, or frame your shot with four legs. The subject might be neither vertebrate nor cute – consider an earwig – but it simply must not be human.

Novembre : Animaux

Les espèces les plus emblématiques ne seront pas forcément accessibles. Par conséquent, ne perdez pas trop de temps à essayer de saisir un ours ou un béluga en pleine action. Des moutons dans leur enclos, un poisson rouge dans son bocal, un épagneul chez le vétérinaire feront tout aussi bien l’affaire. Les animaux devant votre objectif peuvent être d’élevage, de compagnie ou d’agrément. Placez-vous à hauteur de leur museau pour prendre votre cliché, ou encore entre leurs pattes. Cela dit, rien n’exige que votre sujet soit un vertébré, ni qu’il soit mignon : ce peut être un perce-oreille, par exemple. Seule contrainte : il ne doit pas être humain.

The next assignments will appear on macleans.ca on the first of each month. Readers can also find the assignments by following Maclean’s on Instagram or Twitter, or liking our Facebook page. The assignment will appear in the first tablet edition of the month, as well as in the monthly print issue.

Judging

The Maclean’s photo department will narrow down the submissions to 10 finalists each month. From there, one photographer will win the editor’s choice award. Another photographer will win the readers’ choice award. Readers will vote online by liking a photo on Facebook.

Prizes

Each month, cash prizes will be awarded to the editor’s choice and readers’ choice winners. The winning photos will be published in the tablet edition of Maclean’s. At the end of the year, Maclean’s will exhibit all the winning photos in a gallery show and invite the photographers to attend.

How to submit

Click here for more on how to submit your photos.

Photographers, good luck—and Canada, smile!

Contest closes December 31, 2017 at 11:59 pm ET. Open to Canadian residents (excluding Quebec), over age of majority. Contest consists of 12 individual monthly entry periods. Two winners will be determined per monthly entry period, based on the application of judging criteria and a public voting process. Each prize consists of $250. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received per monthly entry period, on the application of judging criteria, and on the number of eligible votes received by each entry that is short-listed by the judges. Math question must be correctly answered to win. Details and full contest rules available at macleans.ca/photo-contest-rules