Prince Harry through the years: Photos

Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, has announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, an American actress currently starring in the Toronto-filmed TV show Suits. The last time a British royal tried to marry an American, it sparked a constitutional crisis—King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936 so he could marry the twice-divorced socialite Wallis Simpson. Prince Harry’s path to his spring 2018 wedding will be less complicated, reflecting the slow process of modernization the royal family has undergone in recent years. The new, less starchy image of the royals is partly attributable to Prince Harry himself, who is an endless source of amusing photos.