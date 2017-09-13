Saying goodbye to the universe’s best photographer

This Friday, at the projected time of 7:55 a.m., the Cassini spacecraft will plunge into Saturn after completing its 20-year journey to explore the massive, ringed planet. Over that time, Cassini has sent back more than 450,000 images from the deep reaches of our solar system.

Watch a live stream from NASA of Cassini’s final moments on Friday, starting at 7 a.m. EDT.

Here’s a selection of some of the stellar photographs taken by Cassini during its mission.