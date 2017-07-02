  0

Scenes from Canada 150, a national celebration of Canada’s birthday

We enlisted photographers to capture the most festive moments from coast to coast to coast. Here’s what they saw.
Winnipeggers got together today to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday by forming a "Living Leaf" at the historic downtown intersection of Portage and Main, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Organizers said that 4000 people showed up to show off their love for Canada. 

