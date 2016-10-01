Taking the royal children on tour

In the Victorian era, princes and grand duchesses were often included in official royal visits within Europe. Since many of the continent’s countries were still monarchies, it was a way to catch up with their cousins. For longer trips—a 1927 trip by the future George VI and Queen Mother to Australia and New Zealand took six months—children were kept home, under the protection of nannies and family who kept the parents updated through photos and letters.

Eventually, the combination of modern parenting styles and faster transportation allowed royal parents to take their kids with them. So while Elizabeth II and Philip were finally reunited with their children in Malta in May 1954 after being away for nearly six months on a huge post-coronation tour, 60 years later, Prince William and Kate flew Down Under with baby George and his nanny.

Sometimes it’s a family event. When Princess Anne competed in the Montreal Olympics in the three-day equestrian competition, her parents and siblings were there to cheer her on. Flash forward 36 years, and again, the family turned out in force, this time to watch Anne’s daughter, Zara, win silver at the London Olympics.