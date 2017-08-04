The Great Canadian Photo Contest: July’s finalists

At 150, Canada merits the best possible photo album, and Maclean’s wants to capture the country in all its cultural and geographic glory. For each month of 2017, we’ll ask readers to submit photos based on a particular theme. We’ll publish the winning photos in our weekly tablet edition, and online every month. At the end of the year, a gallery show will exhibit all the winning work, and we will announce the single best photo of the year. You take the photos, and we’ll provide a national frame!

For our July photo contest, we asked photographers to capture the best of sunshine. Below are the top 10 submissions. You can vote for your favourite on Facebook.

Scott Walsh – July I believe my photo captured the rewards of exploring the Canadian wilderness. We as Canadians are very blessed to have the opportunity to experience what the very best of what nature has to offer in our own backyard. My goal with this image is to inspire everyone to get out there for themselves and see what our country has to offer.

2. Rie Yamashita – July This picture was taken on Canada 150, July 1st 2017 at Toronto Island. The CN towerÕs rainbow colour reflected on the Lake Ontario. A Big Rubber Duck brought many people. Cheers echoed over the lake as the magical fireworks lit up the night sky. The overall excitement and positive spirits are one of the many reasons that brought me to Canada in the first place.

3. Mobasher Mahmood – July Captured one of the most colourful and serene lake I have seen on our trip to Vancouver from Calgary. This is Emerald Lake located in Yoho National Park in BC. Water has the most beautiful shades of green and blue along with the stunning backdrop of mountains and exciting colour of boats. Even-though it was a quick picture stop before heading towards Vancouver, it was the most tranquil and indescribable experience.

4. Liam Brennan – July On the eve of Canada’s 150th birthday, my family and I enjoyed watching the sun set over historical farmland located just outside of the Nation’s Capital, in Corkery, Ontario. I used a tripod and a relatively long exposure to capture enough light as the sun disappeared over the horizon. This photo was taken just minutes from my home, proving that Canada’s natural beauty is not restricted to our coastlines or to the Rocky Mountains but is in the backyard of every single Canadian.

5. Julian Taylor – July Every summer my family and I drive from Toronto and head east to go visit our cousins in Kahnawake. I took this picture at the annual Pow Wow that takes place on the second weekend of July. It was the first time that my daughter had been to a Pow Wow and it was a real thrill to be able to introduce this important part of her heritage to her.

6. Jake Graham – July Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and LabradorTaken at the end of day one along the Long Range Traverse, a multi-day backcountry hiking route. The view from atop Western Brook Gorge was one of the most spectacular that IÕve ever seen. Standing out on the edge overlooking the fjord while the golden light filled the pond was more incredible than I could have ever imagined. The long day of hiking through the tuckamore, rivers and mud all quickly became worth it.

7. Glynis Rogers – July This image was captured 26 Jun 2017 at Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse, Nova Scotia. My process for creating this image, was slightly more artistic than taking one exposure and editing only one shot. This picture is actually multiple exposures of the same composition, taken using a solid tripod, blended together using editing software. I used this method because I wanted the rocks and lighthouse to be exposed correctly while having soft water from a long exposure. Taking multiple shots of the same composition also allowed me to blend areas of different exposures together to remove any of distractions (a.k.a people who wandered into my shot). My main goal for this image was to produce something serene and peaceful. I love living in Nova Scotia for it’s gorgeous lighthouses. There is something so calming about being close to the ocean – I wanted to capture this feeling.

8. Chantal Marsolais – July This picture was taken on July 18th 2017 near the Hamlet of Mennon, Saskatchewan (about 45km from Saskatoon) on my trusty ol’ Nikon D3200. Just as the sun was setting, two massive fronts converged right at the back of my family’s acreage, this picture is of the one front shortly before it met the other. Saskatchewan skies are often remarkable, but this evening was unforgettable. The mixture of golden hour light, sudden wind, and the twisting clouds was riveting, I am so glad I had my camera near me.

9. Candace Reichel – July This photo was taken during the Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta Canada Day Parade. My son, Oliver enjoys taking part in all of the Canada Day festivities in our city, and was especially excited about the parade!

10. Brianne Hamlyn -July This photo is of Louise Falls in Twin Gorge Territorial Park, Northwest Territories. Because it was June when it was taken, I made everyone in our group wait until 10 pm before starting the trek down the 138 step spiral staircase to the falls. All in the hopes of capturing the falls during sunset. Next

