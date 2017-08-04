Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Great Canadian Photo Contest: July’s finalists - Macleans.ca
Fisheye HDR view looking directly up in dense Canadian pine forest with sun glaring in clear blue sky as trees reach for the sky. (shakzu/iStock)
At 150, Canada merits the best possible photo album, and Maclean’s wants to capture the country in all its cultural and geographic glory. For each month of 2017, we’ll ask readers to submit photos based on a particular theme. We’ll publish the winning photos in our weekly tablet edition, and online every month. At the end of the year, a gallery show will exhibit all the winning work, and we will announce the single best photo of the year. You take the photos, and we’ll provide a national frame!
For our July photo contest, we asked photographers to capture the best of sunshine. Below are the top 10 submissions. You can vote for your favourite on Facebook.
I believe my photo captured the rewards of exploring the Canadian wilderness. We as Canadians are very blessed to have the opportunity to experience what the very best of what nature has to offer in our own backyard. My goal with this image is to inspire everyone to get out there for themselves and see what our country has to offer.
Your August assignment: The Canadian sky
Keep your head up. Clouds might bubble like thoughts, or peel back from each other like the opening credits of The Simpsons. Planets or planes, or a golf spectator ducking from an unidentified flying object–you don’t necessarily need to photograph the sky itself. You might shoot towers that scrape it, a trampolinist tumbling through it, or a person with an arm stretched above head, reaching for it.
The next assignments will appear on macleans.ca on the first of each month. Readers can also find the assignments by following Maclean’s on Instagram or Twitter, or liking our Facebook page. The assignment will appear in the first tablet edition of the month, as well as in the monthly print issue.
Judging
The Maclean’s photo department will narrow down the submissions to 10 finalists each month. From there, one photographer will win the editor’s choice award. Another photographer will win the readers’ choice award. Readers will vote online by liking a photo on Facebook.
Prizes
Each month, cash prizes will be awarded to the editor’s choice and readers’ choice winners. The winning photos will be published in the tablet edition of Maclean’s. At the end of the year, Maclean’s will exhibit all the winning photos in a gallery show and invite the photographers to attend.
How to submit Click here for more on how to submit your photos.
Photographers, good luck—and Canada, smile!
Contest closes December 31, 2017 at 11:59 pm ET. Open to Canadian residents (excluding Quebec), over age of majority. Contest consists of 12 individual monthly entry periods. Two winners will be determined per monthly entry period, based on the application of judging criteria and a public voting process. Each prize consists of $250. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received per monthly entry period, on the application of judging criteria, and on the number of eligible votes received by each entry that is short-listed by the judges. Math question must be correctly answered to win. Details and full contest rules available at macleans.ca/photo-contest-rules