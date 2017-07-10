The Great Canadian Photo Contest: June’s finalists

At 150, Canada merits the best possible photo album, and Maclean’s wants to capture the country in all its cultural and geographic glory. For each month of 2017, we’ll ask readers to submit photos based on a particular theme. We’ll publish the winning photos in our weekly tablet edition, and online every month. At the end of the year, a gallery show will exhibit all the winning work, and we will announce the single best photo of the year. You take the photos, and we’ll provide a national frame!

For our June photo contest, we asked photographers to capture the best of sunshine. Below are the top 10 submissions. You can vote for your favourite on Facebook.

This picture was taken on a summer evening at one of the many spectacular look-offs during a little road trip around the Cabot Trail, in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. The Cabot Trail is home to countless amazing visuals, and you can't help but stop at every spot you can to look around. Curtis Dauphney

Your July assignment: Canadian colours

For the sake of tints and shades, photograph something you might otherwise not—a hazel eye, pale ale or dark roast. Notice a Dijon-yellow, shrimp-pink or cheek-rose, or the national hues of the Blue Jays or Red Green Show. Pay attention to contrast—black flies above white caps, or a Golden Retriever in a bog.

Juillet : Les couleurs du Canada

Partez à la chasse aux teintes et aux nuances en photographiant des objets auxquels vous n’auriez pas songé normalement : un œil noisette, une bière blonde, un rôti doré par la cuisson. Débusquez le jaune de la moutarde, le rose de la crevette ou la rougeur d’une joue. Cherchez des couleurs à portée nationale, comme celles des Blue Jays ou du Red Green Show. Soyez attentif aux pataugeant dans un marécage.

The next assignments will appear on macleans.ca on the first of each month. Readers can also find the assignments by following Maclean’s on Instagram or Twitter, or liking our Facebook page. The assignment will appear in the first tablet edition of the month, as well as in the monthly print issue.

Judging

The Maclean’s photo department will narrow down the submissions to 10 finalists each month. From there, one photographer will win the editor’s choice award. Another photographer will win the readers’ choice award. Readers will vote online by liking a photo on Facebook.

Prizes

Each month, cash prizes will be awarded to the editor’s choice and readers’ choice winners. The winning photos will be published in the tablet edition of Maclean’s. At the end of the year, Maclean’s will exhibit all the winning photos in a gallery show and invite the photographers to attend.

How to submit

Photographers, good luck—and Canada, smile!

