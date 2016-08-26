  0

Week in pictures

The best photos from the last seven days, curated by Maclean’s photo department
Kyodo News/Getty Images

Super Mario

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, dressed up as Super Mario, makes an appearance during the closing ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Aug. 21, 2016.

