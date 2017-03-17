Maclean’s on the Hill: Budget preview, ticket-price politics

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week. Next week, the Trudeau government will table its second budget at a time of improving economic forecasts—but also uncertainty, thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump. In our tee-up coverage of Canada’s new economic plan, we hear from Finance Minister Bill Morneau, and we also get an independent outlook from Leslie Preston, a senior economist for TD Bank.

Ticket prices have become a serious political discussion in Canada, with some provinces looking to regulate the use of bots as fans get angry at soaring prices—especially with the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs and summer concert season around the corner. To talk about the problem and possible solutions, we’re joined by the general manager for StubHub Canada.

It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and we have a special Irish treat for the show. We’ll be speaking with Eoghan Murphy, Ireland’s Minister of State for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform. We chat about Canada-Ireland relations and Brexit, but we’ll also be speaking with Cormac’s mother, Kathleen MacSweeney, who will tell us about how Irish ex-pats celebrate in Canada.

Finally, Maclean’s associate editor Shannon Proudfoot brings us her weekly Ottawa Power Rankings.

Subscribe on iTunes today or play below.

The full episode

Part 1. Bill Morneau prepares his budget

Next week, the Trudeau government will table its second budget at a time of improving economic forecasts—but also uncertainty, thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump. In our tee-up coverage of Canada’s new economic plan, we hear from Finance Minister Bill Morneau, and we also get an independent outlook from Leslie Preston, a senior economist for TD Bank.

Part 2. What can be done about pricey tickets?

Ticket prices have become a serious political discussion in Canada, with some provinces looking to regulate the use of bots as fans get angry at soaring prices—especially with the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs and summer concert season around the corner. To talk about the problem and possible solutions, we’re joined by the general manager for StubHub Canada.

Part 3. On St. Patrick’s Day, a chat about Ireland

It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and we have a special Irish treat for the show. We’ll be speaking with Eoghan Murphy, Ireland’s Minister of State for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform. We chat about Canada-Ireland relations and Brexit, but we’ll also be speaking with Cormac’s mother, Kathleen MacSweeney, who will tell us about how Irish ex-pats celebrate in Canada.

Part 4. Shannon Proudfoot’s Ottawa Power Rankings

Finally, Maclean’s associate editor Shannon Proudfoot brings us her weekly Ottawa Power Rankings.