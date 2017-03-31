  0

Maclean’s on the Hill: Canada-U.S. trade, Tory leadership

Also on this week’s politics podcast: Are the Liberals legalizing pot too quickly? And who’s on top in our Ottawa power rankings?
podcast

This week, trade is a major issue, with the U.S. taking the first steps toward renegotiating NAFTA—and also examining America's relationships with its trading partners. Maclean's also sat down with the Governor of the Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz, to discuss his fears about protectionist measures and their impact on Canada.

Some details of the government's plan to legalize marijuana have been leaked, including the timeline: if all goes according to plan, you'll be allowed to smoke pot by Canada Day next year. But Canadian police chiefs call that timeframe too aggressive. To discuss their concerns, Cormac speaks with the deputy chief of the Abbotsford Police.

The Conservative Party's leadership race is entering the home stretch now that the deadline for candidates to sign up new members has come and gone. To take stock of where the race is and how the contest could unfold, we chat with veteran conservative strategist Jason Lietaer.

And of course we bring you the Ottawa Power Rankings, where we give you the three stars of Parliament Hill this week and then tell you who should be sent to the political penalty box.

The full episode


Part 1. What Canada can expect on North American trade

This week, trade is a major issue, with the U.S. taking the first steps toward renegotiating NAFTA—and also examining America’s relationships with its trading partners. Maclean’s also sat down with the Governor of the Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz, to discuss his fears about protectionist measures and their impact on Canada.


Part 2. Are the Liberals legalizing pot too quickly?

Some details of the government’s plan to legalize marijuana have been leaked, including the timeline: if all goes according to plan, you’ll be allowed to smoke pot by Canada Day next year. But Canadian police chiefs call that timeframe too aggressive. To discuss their concerns, Cormac speaks with the deputy chief of the Abbotsford Police.


Part 3. Conservative leadership enters the home stretch

The Conservative Party’s leadership race is entering the home stretch now that the deadline for candidates to sign up new members has come and gone. To take stock of where the race is and how the contest could unfold, we chat with veteran conservative strategist Jason Lietaer.


Part 4. This week’s Ottawa Power Rankings

We bring you the Ottawa Power Rankings, where we give you the three stars of Parliament Hill this week and then tell you who should be sent to the political penalty box.

