Maclean’s on the Hill: Don Meredith, the federal budget, and more

We talk budget rumblings, a Senate crisis, Liberal divisions and the Conservative race, in our must-listen weekly briefing on politics
podcast

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week. Subscribe on iTunes today or play below.

The full episode

Part 1. Sen. Vernon White on the report on Don Meredith

Don Meredith/Mitchel Raphael

A Senate committee released a long-awaited and scathing report about the actions of Sen. Don Meredith who, according to the report, broke the Senate’s ethics code when he engaged in a sexual relationship with a teenager. Vernon White, both a senator and a former police chief, spoke about the report and whether or not Meredith should resign.

Part 2. In conversation with a minister

Image courtesy of Unu-wider on Flickr

What does the federal government have in store, with its budget coming up on March 22? We went to Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of families, children and social development, for some more details on their plan for the middle class.

Part 3. A genetic-discrimination bill

Pages and staff prepare the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, December 2, 2015. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

A bill over genetic discrimination has become a divisive issue after the House of Commons—including Liberal backbenchers—ignored the urgings of Prime Minister Trudeau to vote it down over concerns over its constitutionality. Sen. James Cowan discusses the genetic-testing bill in detail.

Part 4. Why hasn’t anyone dropped out of the Conservative leadership race?

Conservative Party leader candidates, from left, Lisa Raitt, member of parliament (MP), Andrew Saxton, former member of parliament (MP), Chris Alexander, former minister of immigration, Rick Peterson, venture capitalist, Brad Trost, member of parliament (MP), Andrew Scheer, member of parliament (MP), Michael Chong, member of parliament (MP), Erin O'Toole, member of parliament (MP), and Steven Blaney, former minister of public safety, participate in the Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (Ben Nelms/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Shannon Proudfoot asks why the Conservative leadership race remains so flush with candidates, and discusses her weekly power rankings.

Download this podcast.
