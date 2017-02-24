Maclean’s on the Hill: Manning 2017, refugees, power rankings

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week. This week, no story has grabbed more attention than the hundreds of asylum seekers who have crossed the border illegally into Canada from the U.S. So what is the government doing about it? Will it take action? How will it help provinces and border towns? And why won’t it point the finger at the policies and positions of the Trump administration? To answer those questions, we’re joined by Mark Holland, the parliamentary secretary on public safety.

The full episode

Part 1. How will the feds treat asylum claimants at the U.S. border?

This week, no story has grabbed more attention than the hundreds of asylum seekers who have crossed the border illegally into Canada from the U.S. So what is the government doing about it? Will it take action? How will it help provinces and border towns? And why won’t it point the finger at the policies and positions of the Trump administration? To answer those questions, we’re joined by Mark Holland, the parliamentary secretary on public safety.

Part 2. Conservatives gather for their annual regroup

Conservatives from across the country gather in Ottawa this weekend for a chance to discuss a new path forward for conservatism, and hear from leadership candidates who want to walk the party down that path. We start our coverage with a special Maclean’s panel from the Manning Conference floor with Ottawa bureau chief John Geddes and Kady O’Malley, who is covering the conference for Maclean’s.

Part 3. Preston Manning on modern populism for the Trump era

We hear from the founder of the Manning Centre, Preston Manning, who chats about how Canada’s Conservative Party should handle populist sentiment in the era of Donald Trump’s politics.

Part 4. This week’s Ottawa Power Rankings

We conclude this week’s show with the Ottawa Power Rankings. From the Prime Minister to Kevin O’Leary, we shine a light on the politicians who had a great week in the nation’s capital—and those who had a rough go of it.