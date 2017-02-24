  0

Maclean’s on the Hill: Manning 2017, refugees, power rankings

Also: Hear what Preston Manning thinks about populism in the age of Donald Trump
podcast

This week, no story has grabbed more attention than the hundreds of asylum seekers who have crossed the border illegally into Canada from the U.S. So what is the government doing about it? Will it take action? How will it help provinces and border towns? And why won't it point the finger at the policies and positions of the Trump administration? To answer those questions, we're joined by Mark Holland, the parliamentary secretary on public safety.

Conservatives from across the country gather in Ottawa this weekend for a chance to discuss a new path forward for conservatism, and hear from leadership candidates who want to walk the party down that path. We start our coverage with a special Maclean's panel from the Manning Conference floor with Ottawa bureau chief John Geddes and Kady O'Malley, who is covering the conference for Maclean's.

After that, we hear from the founder of the Manning Centre, Preston Manning, who chats about how Canada's Conservative Party should handle populist sentiment in the era of Donald Trump's politics.

We conclude with the Ottawa Power Rankings. From the Prime Minister to Kevin O'Leary, we shine a light on the politicians who had a great week in the nation's capital—and those who had a rough go of it.

The full episode


Part 1. How will the feds treat asylum claimants at the U.S. border?

The eastern border of Emerson, Manitoba and Noyes, Minnesota, where refugees cross into Canada. Emerson, located 96 kilometers south of Winnipeg, is a popular crossing for asylum seekers. (Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn)

This week, no story has grabbed more attention than the hundreds of asylum seekers who have crossed the border illegally into Canada from the U.S. So what is the government doing about it? Will it take action? How will it help provinces and border towns? And why won’t it point the finger at the policies and positions of the Trump administration? To answer those questions, we’re joined by Mark Holland, the parliamentary secretary on public safety.

MORE: A tougher refugee border plan? America said no.


Part 2. Conservatives gather for their annual regroup

Alex Walsh, right, and Matt Atkins wear Make America Great Again hats as they attend the Manning Centre conference on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/CP)

Conservatives from across the country gather in Ottawa this weekend for a chance to discuss a new path forward for conservatism, and hear from leadership candidates who want to walk the party down that path. We start our coverage with a special Maclean’s panel from the Manning Conference floor with Ottawa bureau chief John Geddes and Kady O’Malley, who is covering the conference for Maclean’s.


Part 3. Preston Manning on modern populism for the Trump era

Preston Manning waits to speak at the opening of the Manning Centre conference, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/CP)

We hear from the founder of the Manning Centre, Preston Manning, who chats about how Canada’s Conservative Party should handle populist sentiment in the era of Donald Trump’s politics.

MORE: John Geddes’s Q&A with Preston Manning


Part 4. This week’s Ottawa Power Rankings

MP_RANK_POST_NEW

We conclude this week’s show with the Ottawa Power Rankings. From the Prime Minister to Kevin O’Leary, we shine a light on the politicians who had a great week in the nation’s capital—and those who had a rough go of it.

  • Politics
