Maclean’s on the Hill: Will the feds give cities housing money?

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week. After 19 years in federal politics, longtime Conservative MP Jason Kenney has taken off for provincial pastures. On his way out, he took a big parting shot at a former cabinet colleague Kellie Leitch. Kenney kicks off our show this week in an exit interview.

How did a person of interest in a terrorism investigation get so close to the Prime Minister that he was able to wrap his arm around Justin Trudeau—and take a picture with him? A former RCMP Deputy Commissioner weighs in.

The fall session of Parliament has brought no shortage of federal funding requests. On top of the provinces demanding more money for a new health accord, and more freedom for a climate change strategy, Canada’s big cities want a massive cash injection for social housing. Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson discusses the housing crunch for municipalities.

And: You’ve been trumped! We speak with a documentary film maker about his new project, which is a doc about Donald Trump’s battle with a Scottish farmer, which is taken right to the presidential campaign

Part 1. Jason Kenney opposes a ‘values test’

Part 2. The perils of the selfie era

Part 3. Cities face a housing crunch

Part 4. You’ve been Trumped!

