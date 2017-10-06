The Great Canadian Photo Contest: September’s finalists

At 150, Canada merits the best possible photo album, and Maclean’s wants to capture the country in all its cultural and geographic glory. For each month of 2017, we’ll ask readers to submit photos based on a particular theme. We’ll publish the winning photos in our weekly tablet edition, and online every month. At the end of the year, a gallery show will exhibit all the winning work, and we will announce the single best photo of the year. You take the photos, and we’ll provide a national frame!

For our September photo contest, we asked photographers to capture the best of the Canadian sky. Below are the top 10 submissions. You can vote for your favourite on Facebook.

1 of 10 Previous Next Google+ Share LinkedIn Reddit Email

It shows my husband Doug Craig of Victoria BC, 68 yr, leaping into the cold arctic waters of the northwest passage during a Nancy Craig It shows my husband Doug Craig of Victoria BC, 68 yr, leaping into the cold arctic waters of the northwest passage during a “polar bear plunge” fun event organized by Adventure Canada as part of the “Into the NW Passage” trip aboard the Ocean Endeavor expedition ship. It was a cool 3 degree C snowy day. Ocean temperature was about the same. Too cool for my body!

Previous 1. Nancy Craig It shows my husband Doug Craig of Victoria BC, 68 yr, leaping into the cold arctic waters of the northwest passage during a “polar bear plunge” fun event organized by Adventure Canada as part of the “Into the NW Passage” trip aboard the Ocean Endeavor expedition ship. It was a cool 3 degree C snowy day. Ocean temperature was about the same. Too cool for my body!

2. Shawna Holmes I took this photo of my boyfriend Jason and our young Silver Labrador Colt on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at the Hilliardton Marsh, 15 minutes outside of our hometown of Englehart, Ontario. It was early season and a very special hunt as it was my first time waterfowl hunting and Colt made his first retrieve. This photo was captured around 6:30pm from the back of the canoe which we had hidden amongst the tall water reeds on a bed of floating islands.

3. Julia Vallières-Pilon This picture was taken after 3 exhausting days of what was my first experience of backcountry skiing. On this last day the weather was just perfect and our ascent of Mont Hog’s back was rewarded by an amazing view with rays of sun showing through the low rising clouds. Cette photo a été prise lors de mon premier voyage de ski hors piste après 3 journées éreintantes. En cette dernière journée, la météo était parfaite et notre ascension du Mont Hog’s back fut récompensée par cette vue magnifique avec, en prime, les rayons du soleil traversant les nuages.

4. Jacqueline Staples A man and his golden lab paddle boarding during the golden hour across English Bay. Photo was taken from Hadden Park in Kitsilano, Vancouver, BC.

5. Kira Cherneski This was taken in New Sarepta, Alberta at the annual Demolition Derby on September 10th. Just taken with my Canon Rebel as I sat on the sidelines with my husband and some of our friends. It’s a really fun event that brings a lot of the community together!

6. Robert Taylor This photo is the result of several clumsy attempts to get the perfect shot of our wonder dog Lucy launching after her frisbee into Lake Joseph near Port Carling, Muskoka. Whether it’s jumping into a lake, rolling in a pile of leaves, or following a scent into the woods, Lucy teaches us to live with a curious and adventurous spirit and to cherish the Canadian landscape as the most captivating playground.

7. Brodie Buchanan This photo was taken on a tributary to the Bow river ( Alberta ) during July near the last part of the day which provided some great light and lens flare for this. Mia the dedicated fishing dog keeps a watchful eye over the bull trout as it is about to be released back in to the river. The fish in this photo is a Bull trout – which belongs to a branch of the trout family called “chars” ( along with Brook trout, Lake trout, and Dolley Varden ). These fish can grow quite massive with a weight up to 10kg, and measure 30mm-70mm in length. The name was inspired by the large head and jaws in comparison to its body. The key to identifying this species is the absence of black spots on the dorsal fin.

8. Alex Won The photo was taken September 23 at around 1:30 am in the Massasauga Provincial Park on backcountry camping site 504 located in Blackstone Harbour (also known as The Archipelago). My wife and I went backcountry camping (the first time for my wife) to celebrate our 1 year anniversary. This was a 40 second long exposure shot of my wife sitting by the fire playing Candy Crush. I lit up the trees by “light painting” them with my flashlight.

9. Samantha Plett This picture was taken on our acreage outside of Bassano, AB. With this year’s summer of relentless heat in Southern Alberta, the best fun was made from a water hose and bare feet! I just sat down with my wide angle lens and watched them enjoy!

10. Elton Law It was taken on June 18 of 2017 of the Sherman Falls of Hamilton, Ontario. It was a partly shade day which provided a not too contrast picture on a waterfall with lot of shadow. I use ASA 800 to capture the action with F.9 1/100sec since I did hot have a tripod. It was a hot day and the mist from the waterfall was the best way to cool down the summer heat. Next

Your October assignment: Fall colours

Macintosh-red, duotang-bright, or the blackness of burnt pumpkin seeds at the bottom of the pan: October awaits like a colouring book. Thanksgiving might swirl in yellow and browns as you dress the Thanksgiving salad or dress a scarecrow. Costumes might bear bloody colours or fairy tale colours, or in the case of ghosts, the absence of all.

Octobre : Couleurs automnales

Une pomme McIntosh d’un rouge appétissant…Le cartable neuf vert fluo d’un écolier… Des graines de citrouilles noircies restées au fond d’une casserole… Octobre s’offre à vous comme un album illustré aux vives couleurs. L’Action de grâce pourra ajouter à votre palette des jaunes et des bruns, si vous préparez une salade pour les festivités ou habillez un épouvantail. Avec l’Halloween et ses costumes bariolés, ce sont des couleurs de film d’horreur ou de conte de fées qui surgiront. À moins que ce ne soit, dans le cas de fantômes, d’une absence de couleur!

The next assignments will appear on macleans.ca on the first of each month. Readers can also find the assignments by following Maclean’s on Instagram or Twitter, or liking our Facebook page. The assignment will appear in the first tablet edition of the month, as well as in the monthly print issue.

Judging

The Maclean’s photo department will narrow down the submissions to 10 finalists each month. From there, one photographer will win the editor’s choice award. Another photographer will win the readers’ choice award. Readers will vote online by liking a photo on Facebook.

Prizes

Each month, cash prizes will be awarded to the editor’s choice and readers’ choice winners. The winning photos will be published in the tablet edition of Maclean’s. At the end of the year, Maclean’s will exhibit all the winning photos in a gallery show and invite the photographers to attend.

How to submit

Click here for more on how to submit your photos.

Photographers, good luck—and Canada, smile!

Contest closes December 31, 2017 at 11:59 pm ET. Open to Canadian residents (excluding Quebec), over age of majority. Contest consists of 12 individual monthly entry periods. Two winners will be determined per monthly entry period, based on the application of judging criteria and a public voting process. Each prize consists of $250. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received per monthly entry period, on the application of judging criteria, and on the number of eligible votes received by each entry that is short-listed by the judges. Math question must be correctly answered to win. Details and full contest rules available at macleans.ca/photo-contest-rules