Here are Maclean’s most-watched videos of 2017

From the cost of airline flights to celebrity explainers about softwood lumber dispute to watching Justin Trudeau try not to react as Donald Trump speaks, here are the 10 most-watched videos Maclean’s produced in 2017.

1. Why some Indigenous peoples are calling out Canada 150

2. Bryan Baeumler explains: The softwood lumber dispute

3. Watch Trudeau try not to react to Trump in the White House

4. Ian Campeau: Men need to speak out against sexual violence

5. Meet Julie Payette, Canada’s next governor general

6. Gord Downie’s best quotes

7. Why are flights in Canada so expensive?

8. Canada to Trump: America first, Russian second, Canada third

9. What happens when asylum seekers cross the U.S.-Canada border

10. Bombardier’s trade dispute with Boeing explained with toy planes