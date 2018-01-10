Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Justin Trudeau faced tough questions at his first Town Hall event in Sackville, N.S., where he had to defend the ethics of his Aga Khan vacation, decriminalization of marijuana and Ottawa’s position on ALS treatments.
