America’s right wing takes note of Canada’s Khadr payout
Fox News and others have begun focusing on the Canadian government’s $10.5 million compensation payment to Omar Khadr
WASHINGTON – The federal payout to Omar Khadr was a big story in some conservative U.S. media outlets Monday, after nearly two weeks in which it had garnered barely a whisper south of the border.
It was the subject of a condemnatory national newspaper column, the top story on the Fox News website, fodder for cable-news chatter on Fox and a huge surge in interest by Americans online.
“This story is repulsive,” said a Fox News host. To which former pizza entrepreneur and presidential candidate Herman Cain replied: “It is a pathetic interpretation of the law. Canada basically rewarded a murderer.”
MORE: Khadr settlement ‘responsible path to take,’ says Trudeau
The burst of attention started with a Wall Street Journal piece by a Canadian opposition MP.
Conservative Peter Kent published a scorching op-ed titled, “A Terrorist’s Big Payday, Courtesy of Trudeau,” that helped the story gain traction elsewhere.
The item began with a description of Khadr killing an American army medic, Christopher Speer, when he was 15 years old and fighting alongside al-Qaida in Afghanistan. It explained how Khadr won a court fight in Canada over how he was treated by Canadian intelligence officials while detained at Guantanamo Bay, was repatriated to Canada, released on bail and sued the Canadian government for $20 million for violating his rights.
The Ontario MP criticized the Trudeau government for settling with Khadr, while the victim’s family got nothing.
By Monday afternoon, the issue was the No. 1 story on the Fox News website.
The Fox News item quotes Kent’s op-ed under the headline: “Gitmo Lottery: Canada makes millionaire out of terrorist who killed U.S. soldier.”
Google searches for Khadr’s name were up more than 700 per cent Monday in the United States from the previous day, according to Google Trends.
The Fox News panel featuring Herman Cain didn’t delve too deeply into the fine points of the legal case. But one panellist raised the possibility that there was more to the story: “This is obviously a disgusting story,” she said. “But what do you do? Is there any other option under the law?”
Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Khadr issue had not come up in any meetings with U.S. state governors during a conference in Rhode Island.
OPINION: Omar Khadr: a political inkblot test
But this issue appears to have penetrated the recent bipartisan detente in Canada when it comes to relations with the U.S. The parties have been less critical of each other, even maintaining a united front entering Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade talks. Lawmakers from different parties, for example, joined Trudeau in Rhode Island.
But after Kent’s newspaper critique, Trudeau aide Gerald Butts tweeted: “A long (Conservative Party of Canada) tradition of airing Canadian disputes in the Wall Street Journal. It’s where Stephen Harper advocated for joining the Iraq War.”
Michelle Rempel: "Most Canadians are absolutely outraged about this." https://t.co/2g1B3OC97t #Tucker pic.twitter.com/sJhWMOx8IX
— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 18, 2017
Another attempted diversion from the Russia disaster.
Emilyone on
months of 24/7 mainstream media anti Trump propaganda and still no wrongdoing found.
Not for lack of trying and plenty of wisjful thinking.
With the audacity to blame Trump for the distraction and its effect.
A visceral testimony to the application and effect of propaganda.
Robmisek on
An example of Trump supporter stupidity.
Emilyone on
That’s for sure. Trump has made the bigoted moron fashionable.
TJ Conway on
What outrageous is that if the Canadian government (or the US authorities at Guantanamo) at the time had done its job and played things straight, we wouldn’t be having a problem. When we make up new rules as we go, we have to change preexisting laws, or pay the consequences. What happened, and is still happening, at Guantanamo is unconstitutional – that’s why it happens in Cuba and not in the USA.
Kevin Quinn on
I hope all soldiers realize that had they killed him then and there, as they were justified to do, it would have saved us not only 10 million, but his room and board as well.
That 10 million will go far to support others like him over there.
We have no business over there. We have destroyed earths cradle of civilization. The birthplace of arithmetic.
Robmisek on
So? We don’t take orders from the American far right. Period.
We have our own constitution and Charter of Rights and Freedoms. They can ruin lives in the USA, but keep their nasty politics out of Canada.
TJ Conway on
Soldiers volunteer to go to war risking death. Such is the case of Christopher Speer. Many innocent women and children also die as a result. Should we research the records of Speer for evidence that he had been involved in the death of others.
Why should Canada be responsible to the families of dead US soldiers?
Just saying.
B.Causeiknow on