Body found near where Canadian diver vanished

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard says a body has been found about 90 metres from where a Canadian filmmaker vanished while diving off the coast of Florida.

A spokesman says it is not yet known if the body is that of 37-year-old Rob Stewart, who has been missing since Tuesday when he and another diver surfaced after his third dive of the day.

The Coast Guard, which planned to suspend its search on Friday evening, says the body was found in about 60 metres of water.

The last time anyone saw Stewart, he had just returned to the surface Tuesday after a dive about 70 metres down near Alligator Reef in the Florida Keys.

Stewart’s diving partner lost consciousness as he got into the boat, Pisces, his sister previously told The Canadian Press.

Coast Guard Capt. Jeffrey Janszen said as others tended to that man and gave him oxygen, Stewart disappeared, and his family believes Stewart may have lost consciousness as well.