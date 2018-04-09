Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: Ministry of Justice - Macleans.ca
The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team is pictured in this undated handout photo. (Amanda Brochu/Reuters)
HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice says one of the deceased in Friday’s bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos was misidentified.
The ministry says the body of Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle — Labelle is injured but alive, and Tobin is among the 15 people who died when the bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a semi truck in northeastern Saskatchewan.