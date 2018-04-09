 Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: Ministry of Justice - Macleans.ca
Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: Ministry of Justice

Ministry did not say how the mix-up occurred

The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team is pictured in this undated handout photo. (Amanda Brochu/Reuters)

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice says one of the deceased in Friday’s bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos was misidentified.

The ministry says the body of Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle — Labelle is injured but alive, and Tobin is among the 15 people who died when the bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a semi truck in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Fourteen people were injured.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has apologized for the misidentification, offering condolences to Tobin’s family.

The ministry did not say how the mix-up occurred.

The news comes a day after a solemn vigil at the team’s home arena, where thousands gathered to remember the deceased.

