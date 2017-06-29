A cross-country singalong of the national anthem on Canada Day

There will undoubtably be many renditions of “O Canada” sung at concerts, community events and backyard BBQs this Canada Day. But what if we all chose one moment and performed the anthem at the same time? Maclean’s, along with our fellow Rogers Media brands, would like to help to make that happen.

We’re inviting our readers to join us for the Canada 150 National Anthem Singalong. How does it work? On July 1, roughly 49,000 people will be gathered to watch the Blue Jays game in Toronto. At the moment when that crowd joins the singing of the national anthem, our colleagues at Rogers radio and television stations will broadcast “O Canada” as well. Whether you’re at a pool party with a couple of dozen friends or hanging by yourself on the cottage dock, you’ll be able to connect with fellow Canadians across the country by singing along.

The pre-game ceremonies at the game will start at 1 pm ET and be carried live on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet NOW. City television stations will simulcast the ceremonies in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal until the anthem concludes. Rogers radio stations across the country will broadcast the anthem at 1:11 pm so their listeners can join in.

If you’d like to join the fun, please share your versions of the anthem on social media—including Facebook Live—and use the hashtag #singalong150.

There will be plenty of memorable moments this Canada. We’re hoping this might be one of them.