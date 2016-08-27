At Mauril Belanger’s funeral, mourners sing a gender neutral rendition of O Canada

OTTAWA — Veteran Liberal MP Mauril Belanger’s funeral has ended with mourners singing a rousing, gender-neutral rendition of O Canada.

Belanger, who died last week after a 10-month battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gherig’s disease, championed a bill to change the English lyrics to the national anthem from “in all our sons command” to “in all of us command.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former governor general Michaelle Jean were among those who spoke during the funeral service at Ottawa’s magnificent Notre-Dame Basilica.

Trudeau said generations of Canadians to come won’t necessarily know Belanger’s name, but they’ll be honouring his commitment to inclusion and equality every time they sing O Canada.

Belanger’s bill was passed by the House of Commons in June; it must still be approved by the Senate.

Belanger was also remembered as a champion of minority language rights, a passionate advocate for democratic development in Africa and a hardworking MP who was devoted to his constituents.