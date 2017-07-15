B.C. communities brace for wildfire evacuation orders as weather turns

The number of evacuees in British Columbia is expected to climb, as lightning and strong winds in the forecast could worsen raging wildfires.

BC Wildfire Service says weather conditions forecast to include wind gusts of up to 70 km/h this weekend could cause a substantial increase in wildfire activity and residents in the Cariboo region and southern Interior should be prepared for evacuations.

The Cariboo Region District alone is home to approximately 60,000 people.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb says crews are ensuring routes are clear and buses are ready if the city’s 11,000 residents are suddenly forced to leave, adding to the more than 16,000 people who have already been ordered to evacuate their homes.

An evacuation order was issued Saturday morning for the remote Clisbako area in the Cariboo region. Officials have not said how many people are affected.

It follows an order issued Friday evening for people in the Loon Lake area of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, which was the first new evacuation to be called since Wednesday.

The province is reminding evacuees to register with the Canadian Red Cross and, if they need lodging or food, to register at emergency social services reception centres as well.

Areas under evacuation alert have also expanded to include more homes in the Big Creek area, Tatla Lake residents and the Village of Clinton.

Village officials warned that residents should prepare for an evacuation order, noting that the fire was headed their way and “poses an imminent threat to people and property.”

Environment Canada said it expects widespread winds from 20 to 50 km/h to begin Saturday afternoon, with local wind gusts picking up Sunday morning in some valleys and canyons.

“Unfortunately, significant rain continues to elude the southern half of the province for the foreseeable future,” Environment Canada said.

The BC Wildfire Service said it’s taken steps to help ground crews fight some of the fires, by burning a safe perimeter around a 2,600-hectare blaze near 150 Mile House.

The service is asking people to stay away from the backcountry to avoid triggering human-caused fires.

Officials are also asking the public to stay off four lakes in the Cariboo region, specifically Williams Lake, Watson Lake, Lac La Hache and Horse Lake, so that firefighting aircraft have room to pick up water.

Even coastal communities aren’t immune to fire-prevention measures as fire danger ratings of “high” to “extreme” cover larger swaths of the region.

As of Saturday, the fire chiefs for the District of North Vancouver, City of North Vancouver and District of West Vancouver banned the use of barbecues at all parks and beaches.