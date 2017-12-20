Barry and Honey Sherman memorial and funeral: Watch live

Thousands are expected to attend the memorial and funeral for Barry Sherman, the founder of Apotex Pharmaceuticals, and his philanthropist wife Honey. The crowds will include several politicians from all levels of government, such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Barry, 75, and Honey, 70, were found dead in their home last Friday. Police have released few details about their investigation, but have said an autopsy showed both died of “ligature neck compression.”

The memorial, which will take place at Toronto’s International Centre, is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will be carried live by CityNews. You can also watch a livestream of the event here.

Livestream begins on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. ET