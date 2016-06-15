Calgary police lay charges against their own after anti corruption probe

CALGARY – Current and former members of the Calgary Police Service are facing a bevy of charges after a two-year anti-corruption investigation.

Police say a woman came to them in August 2014 with allegations that she was being harassed by people she believed were hired by her former husband.

It’s alleged that Kenneth Carter hired former officer Stephen Walton, who was working in security, to follow his ex-wife and report on her activity.

Walton faces charges of criminal harassment, bribery of officers, improper storage of a firearm and perjury, while Carter is charged with criminal harassment and perjury.

Police say that Walton allegedly hired three members of the police service, who have also been charged.

The suspension status of two, Bryan Morton and Bradford McNish, are under review. A third, Anthony Braile, was dismissed and relieved of duty without pay on an unrelated matter earlier this year.

Walton’s wife, Heather, a former civilian member of the police service, has also been charged.

Deputy police chief Ray Robitaille said it’s hard on the police service when members are facing criminal charges.

“It’s a sense of betrayal that officers feel,” he said. “They uphold the public’s trust at the highest level and whenever that’s eroded, it feels personal.”

Robitaille alleges the officers involved made hundreds of inquiries in police databases to gain private information about the woman.

“The database is monitored all the time, so you cannot access that database without leaving a fingerprint,” said Robitaille.

All of the accused have been released on bail, with the condition that they not communicate with the alleged victim.

The Professional Standards Section will investigate once the criminal process wraps up.