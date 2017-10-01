 Canada's coffee addiction in one chart - Macleans.ca
Canada’s coffee addiction in one chart
Canadians love coffee. Double double, short, venti, no fat, extra foam, you name it, and we’ll drink it, according to an annual survey on coffee consumption from the Coffee Association of Canada.

MORE: Okay, Canada: It’s time for the hard truth about Tim Hortons

In honour of International Coffee Day, here’s a look at how much Canadian’s like their coffee:

coffee-consumption
