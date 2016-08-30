Cape Breton store offers land in exchange for five years of work

WHYCOCOMAGH, N.S. — Two Cape Breton businesswomen are using the promise of land to draw potential employees to their family’s roadside general store.

Sandee MacLean is pledging to give away 0.8 hectares of woodland to anyone who commits to work at The Farmer’s Daughter Country Market for five years.

MacLean says she knew she had to “think outside the box” in coming up with ways to attract employees to the quaint bakery and store, because conventional ads hadn’t worked.

So after a walk along a mountaintop in Whycocomagh, she and her sister posted a note on Facebook offering parcels of land to anyone who will work at the store and might not mind living off the grid.

Since posting the note on Sunday, MacLean says the response has been overwhelming with more than a thousand people calling or sending them messages.

The 40-year-old, who recently took over the business from her parents, says she’s hoping they can hire about three more people to boost their year-round staff to 15.