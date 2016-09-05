CBC’s Peter Mansbridge sets retirement date for July 2017

TORONTO – Veteran CBC news anchor Peter Mansbridge announced Monday night that his last day on The National will be next summer.

The network says Mansbridge will retire from the helm of its flagship news program after anchoring special Canada Day coverage next July 1, when the country will mark its 150th birthday.

Mansbridge’s career has spanned nearly five decades, including 28 years at the helm of the desk as anchor and chief correspondent.

The CBC says he has covered every federal election since 1972 and anchored all 10 since 1984. He has also hosted eight Olympic ceremonies, won 12 Gemini Awards and was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2008.

Mansbridge, who is 68, began his career in journalism at the age of 19 when he was offered a job at a local CBC radio station in Churchill, Man., after the station manager heard his voice over the intercom at the airport.

He went on to help develop CBC Radio’s news service for Northern Canada before moving to Winnipeg as a radio reporter in 1971 and then joining CBC Television in 1972.

Mansbridge became chief correspondent and anchor 16 years later, taking over from Knowlton Nash.

Mansbridge was born in London, England, and now resides in Stratford, Ont.

“As someone who believes strongly in public broadcasting, leaving the CBC’s flagship will not be easy,” Mansbridge told viewers Monday night. “But what’s important is that ‘The National’ of the future will continue to reflect our world, our country and our people.”