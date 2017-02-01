  0

Day 1 of the Canada150 Quiz Countdown, a daily trivia test

Which animals are featured on Canada’s Coat of Arms? Answer this question and more in today’s Canada150 Quiz and you could win!
Canada is big—we’re the second-biggest country in the world. And we’re smart, too: We’re among the top 10 when it comes to high-IQ countries, according to a 2012 study. (Just ask the Maclean’s Genius, our trivia champ and CFL player Peter Dyakowski!) So maybe it only makes sense that this is how Maclean’s is building up to the country’s big 150th birthday celebrations: with a daily quiz, to see just how much you know about the true north, strong and free!

Here’s how it works: Every morning at 6 a.m., for each of the 150 mornings before Canada Day, we’ll be posting a new daily quiz of five brain-teasing questions from our quiz master, Terrance Balazo. Show off your score on Facebook and Twitter—and if you get all the questions right, submit an entry to our daily contest. Every day, we’ll pick one entry to win a Maclean’s watch, which will help you keep track of time as we count down to Canada’s big sesquicentennial celebration on July 1! (Click here to see the contest rules and regulations.)

First, take our quiz, below. Then, tap here to submit your entry for our daily contest!


