Do Canadians working in fashion have to leave Canada?

Coco Rocha

Model

Hails from: “I was raised in Vancouver by my mom, but spent holidays back in Toronto with my dad. By the time I was 15, I had moved to New York to pursue modeling.”

Home base: “Westchester county, a rural suburb just north of Manhattan.”

Coco’s assessment: “I think there is an incredible amount of talent coming out of Canada in every avenue of fashion, from models to designers to photographers to makeup and hair artists. On the other hand, I feel that Canadian talent is often underappreciated within Canada. From many conversations I’ve had over the years, I’ve come to realize that Canadian talent often feels that it’s necessary to leave Canada in order to finally be appreciated in their home country, which I think is a great shame.”

Spread the love: “I’ve been modeling 15 years and I don’t think a year has gone by that I haven’t gone back to Canada to work with a local brand or magazine. It’s always a wonderful homecoming and I love the teams of professionals I’ve come to know and work with over the years. Canadian designers are my friends and dress me often—my favorite makeup artist who I frequently take with me around the world is Veronica Chu, who still lives in Toronto. While I personally feel incredibly supported in Canada, I would love to see a better arrangement to support Canadian designers. The fact that Toronto Fashion Week has fragmented is a great shame. For my Canadian designer friends, I would love to see that return bigger and better than ever.”

Canadian pride: “I think Canadian talent is world class. People like Linda Evangelista and Dean and Dan Caten from Dsquared2 are household names in every fashion school and fashion capital around the world. For the Canadian fashion industry to be taken seriously as one cohesive unit, it has to come together to support its own in a much more involved way. Canada should take more pride in its home-grown talent, and find concrete ways to nurture and develop them so that they don’t feel the need to leave to find success.”