Doug Ford announces release of ‘Ford Nation’ tell-all book

TORONTO — Doug Ford, the brother of Toronto’s late crack-smoking mayor, has announced a tell-all book which he says will bring the public the story of “Ford Nation.”

The announcement this morning followed speculation on social media that the former Toronto city councillor would declare his intention to join the race for the federal Conservative party leadership.

Ford, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2014 after his brother dropped out following a cancer diagnosis, said he would be “running politically” within a year.

The 51-year-old says the book, which was penned by both himself and his brother, Rob, who died in March of this year, will “rock” the political and media worlds.

He says the public has heard the critics’ and “the media story” about Rob Ford for years, but the book will reveal “the untold story” about the politician and his family.

HarperCollins Publishers Ltd. has acquired rights to the book.